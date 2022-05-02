Lightning’s chase for another Cup begins vs Maple Leafs



Steven Stamcos and the Tampa Bay Lightning could face a tough challenge ahead of the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

The team’s search for a third straight NHL title began Monday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs, led by Austin Mathews, who regularly had a great season but have yet to prove what it takes to succeed in the playoffs.

Although Lightning’s experience on hockey’s greatest stage served them well during the back-to-back championship run, Maple Leafs have not won a play-off series since 2004. This is the first post-season meeting between Atlantic Division rivals.

“It’s been a long time. We haven’t played them. For me, it’s not going to change anything. We have a job to do and that is to win some games in the playoffs regardless of the opponent.” Stamcos, who grew up rooting for Maple Leaf outside Toronto.

“Of course there’s going to be a lot of hype in this round. But our group is a mature group,” the Lightning captain added. “We know how to handle different situations during the playoffs, and we have to rely on our experience here.”

Mathews became the first player to score 60 goals in a single season since taking the Stamcos 10 years ago, setting a Toronto club winning record (54) and points (115) and finishing second behind the Atlantic Presidency Trophy-winning Florida Panthers. .

Tampa Bay is ahead of the 32-year-old Stamcos as the team with 42 goals and 106 points and is third in the division with 51 wins and 110 points.

“You sit down, we have a holiday and say: ‘Wow, this team has won 51 games and it’s a hell of a success,'” said Lightning coach John Cooper. “But it will be long forgotten after we move to Toronto because it’s a completely different season now.”

Toronto’s playoff failures over the past two decades include losing a 3-1 series lead against Montreal in the first round in 2021.

The team is back this year, determined to learn from its mistakes and not get caught up in the daily highs and lows of the regular season.

Or, gossiping outside of Toronto’s post-season nonsense.

“Everyone has experience and learns from the past, good or bad,” said Toronto captain John Tavares. “You have to grow from it, whether as a hockey player or as an individual.”

“The topics of conversation are always revolving,” Matthews suggested. “There is only so much we can control.”

Maple Leafs have taken on the challenge of measuring their progress against two-time defending Cup champions, whose star-studded lineup includes Nikita Kucherov, Bryden Point, Victor Headman and Andrei Vasilevsky, the winning goaltender in each Tampa Bay playoff win. Two-back run

Coach Sheldon Keefe said: “We have full respect for Tampa Bay Lightning for what they did and who they are.” “Yet we have deep faith in our own group. We are ready for war.”

Chase history

The Lightning has been the first team to win three Stanley Cup titles in a row since the New York Islanders won four in a row in 1980-83.

Great season

Maple Leafs set a franchise record with 54 wins, five more than the previous best. They finished with 115 points, 10 more than their previous high and seven behind the Atlantic Division-winning Panthers.

Matthews is the first Toronto player to score at least 50 goals since 1993-94. He finished with a club-record 60 in 73 games.

Goaltender Jack Campbell, meanwhile, was a first-time All-Star.

Heat, warm up

The Lightning has won five of the six games that stretched to the playoffs, with Vasilevsky finishing with 39 wins – the most in the NHL with Florida’s Sergei Babrovsky.

Move

Maple Leafs defender Morgan Riley said teammates talked a lot about what happened in the summer and at training camp last year’s play-offs, but did not give a harp on the subject.

“It’s a bit of a balanced job … you want to address it and you want to learn from it, but you want to move on,” Rielly said.

“I don’t think it’s something that anyone in our room would look back on with choice unless we fix the ship and achieve the ultimate goal,” he added. “We hope to be able to look back and say, ‘You know, that was a big turning point for us.’ But until that happens, you almost want to block it and deal with it later. “