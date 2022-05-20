Lightning’s Corey Perry suffers nasty cut in pregame warmups, scores first goal of Game 2 vs. Panthers



Tampa Bay Lightning winger Corey Perry made a foul cut to his proper eye in the pregame warm-up earlier than the crew’s Game 2 of the collection in opposition to the Florida Panthers on Thursday evening, nevertheless it clearly did not trouble him as soon as the puck went down.

Perry was warming up with no helmet when one of his puck photographs hit the goal crossbar and hit Ricochet in the face, chopping off his eyes.

Minutes later, the sport started, and the veteran was in the so-called zone.

He scored the first goal of the sport at 12:06 and gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead over the Panthers.

It was a power-play goal for Lightning, who gained the Man Benefit award in opposition to the Panthers in this collection. Thursday evening was no exception.

This was Perry’s fourth goal in the playoffs. He had a goal and an help in Tampa Bay’s 4-1 win over Florida in Game 1. He scored two targets in their first spherical collection in opposition to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Perry has performed 82 matches for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions this season. He joined the Tampa Bay after a season with the Montreal Canadians.

He posted 19 targets and 21 assists in Tampa Bay.