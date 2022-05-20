Sports

Lightning’s Corey Perry suffers nasty cut in pregame warmups, scores first goal of Game 2 vs. Panthers

Tampa Bay Lightning winger Corey Perry made a foul cut to his proper eye in the pregame warm-up earlier than the crew’s Game 2 of the collection in opposition to the Florida Panthers on Thursday evening, nevertheless it clearly did not trouble him as soon as the puck went down.

Perry was warming up with no helmet when one of his puck photographs hit the goal crossbar and hit Ricochet in the face, chopping off his eyes.

(*2*)

Tampa Bay Lightning proper winger Corey Perry (10) celebrates with middle Steven Stamcos (91) after scoring in opposition to the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the second spherical of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoff on the FLA Stay Area on Might 18, 2022.
Minutes later, the sport started, and the veteran was in the so-called zone.

He scored the first goal of the sport at 12:06 and gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead over the Panthers.

It was a power-play goal for Lightning, who gained the Man Benefit award in opposition to the Panthers in this collection. Thursday evening was no exception.

Matthew Takachuk’s father refuses to throw hat to have a good time Flame Star’s three-goal recreation

Tampa Bay Lightning's Corey Perry (10) celebrates his goal in Game 2 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoff at the FLA Live Arena on May 19, 2022 at Sunrise, Fla., With teammates in the first leg against the Florida Panthers.

This was Perry’s fourth goal in the playoffs. He had a goal and an help in Tampa Bay’s 4-1 win over Florida in Game 1. He scored two targets in their first spherical collection in opposition to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Perry has performed 82 matches for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions this season. He joined the Tampa Bay after a season with the Montreal Canadians.

Tampa Bay Lightning's Corey Perry (10) celebrates his goal with teammates in the first leg against the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoff on May 19 at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla.

He posted 19 targets and 21 assists in Tampa Bay.

