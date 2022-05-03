Lightning’s Jan Rutta bloodied during fight, Maple Leafs blank Tampa Bay in Game 1



A bloody feud between Maple Leafs and two-time defending Stanley Cup champions Lightning led Tampa Bay to a 5-0 win over Toronto in Game 1 of their play-off matchup on Monday night.

Maple Leafs star Morgan Riley gave a shot at Lightning’s John Rutter in a fight in the third episode and bloodied the defender. It was one of the highlights of the shutout win.

Austin Mathews had two goals and Mitch Marner, Jake Muzin and David Kemp had one goal each. Toronto goalkeeper Jack Campbell made 23 saves in the second playoff shutout of his career. Marner snaps a streak of 18 games in which he has gone without a goal in the playoffs.

“I can’t do anything about the past. I’m here to focus now. I’m here to focus on what I can do to help our team win,” Marner said. “Just like everyone else in that locker room.”

Matthews said Toronto “played fast”, and was able to kill winger Kyle Clifford’s five-minute penalty after hitting Tamper Ross Colton two minutes into the game. Clifford also received a game of misconduct.

Mathews, who has scored 60 goals in the regular season, said: “I’ve heard someone on the bench say try to use it as a speed. “That’s exactly what the boys did.”

Tampa Bay coach John Cooper says he doesn’t think the maple leaves have to play so well to get past.

“I’m not sure the Maple Leafs will have to play particularly well to lose us tonight. You have to win four, and you don’t want to give the teams any freebies and we’ve probably given them little. Freebies,” Cooper said. “It’s hard to judge any party tonight.”

The second game of their matchup is on Wednesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.