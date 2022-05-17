LightsCameraJosh: Top Content Creators Enjoy the Biggest Meeting of Josh in Varanasi! Top Content Creators Enjoy Josh’s Biggest Meeting in Varanasi!

On the subject of content material creation, Dailyhunt’s homegrown app Josh has taken the business by storm with its pool of inventive expertise. From serving sizzling viral content material at the click on of a button to giving rising stars an opportunity to make their goals come true, the brief video app is ticking all the proper packing containers.

Aside from working with some of the largest manufacturers in the nation, Josh can also be lauded for internet hosting smashing occasions that give content material creators an opportunity to assemble beneath one roof and have a blast.

The one-of-a-kind occasion gave neighborhood creators a possibility to affix palms with different creators and influencers. Some of the superstar josh influencers who made their presence felt at the occasion embody the following-

Poonam Pandey

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/b244a22e-debf-4122-a05b-0806bf19f0dd

Rani Chatterjee

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/041d8f26-5ca5-4288-bb32-359d6ce9cbad

Komal Singh

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/8d65d453-39be-44b9-a3bd-d37f1469befe?u=0xf3d359892dfbdb2f

sorry pandey

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/8dbbe2e4-105c-48eb-bf89-cb199a2207a2?u=0x919b6d8589d6adb3

Khushboo Kumari

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/4b5b130e-2662-4c7c-8222-bd0f2e4fef36?u=0x919b6d8589d6adb3

Akanksha Dubey

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/3d1d8518-792c-4b0f-92ee-42a1708e8ffd?u=0x919b6d8589d6adb3

Josh the creators acquired an enormous platform to showcase their expertise, a glam room to prepare for the occasion, and a content material creation zone to create enjoyable content material and work together with the media. Spectacular Tron dancers unveil the LCJ emblem.

Giving grandeur to the occasion, well-liked singer Ritesh Pandey celebrated his birthday with the creators, giving the latter a golden alternative to work together with them. Speaking about the highlights of the meet-up, the stage was lit up with award ceremonies and scintillating performances by the creators.

Attendees have been pleased to speak with one another, meet with their account managers, and focus on Josh’s upcoming plans and campaigns. The DJ performed some chartbuster music and the visitors have been handled to some finger-licking delicacies. At the finish of the programme, everybody returned dwelling with smiling faces, good recollections and shocking presents.

Cannot wait to be a component of such great occasions? Then instantly join with the ardour.

Story first revealed: Tuesday, Could 17, 2022, 16:59 [IST]