‘Like a Dream’: Latin Americans Head to U.S. for Covid Shots

RIO DE JANEIRO — Florencia Gonzalez Alzaga, a photographer from Buenos Aires, hatched her plan to fly to the US for a coronavirus vaccine after the topic got here up in her Zoom ebook membership.

Juan Pablo Bojacá, an Instagram influencer from Colombia who makes a speciality of frugal journey, urged his 137,000 followers to give it a attempt, posting a step-by-step video information that confirmed him clearing passport management in Miami.

José Acevedo, a actual property agent in Paraguay, was surprised by how straightforward the entire thing was in Las Vegas.

Annoyed with the lagging tempo of vaccine campaigns at residence and seeing a surplus of doses in the US — the place tens of tens of millions of Americans have opted not to get inoculated — rich and middle-class Latin Americans with American vacationer visas have been flocking to the US in current weeks to rating a Covid-19 shot.