Like Akshay Kumar Alia Bhatt also has a foreign passport will change citizenship after marriage

Alia Bhatt is the actress who has included herself in the list of Bollywood’s top actresses in a very short time. While there is a tremendous atmosphere on social media regarding the marriage of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, according to media reports, speculations are being made that both will be in the second or third week of April. They are going to be united by taking rounds. At the same time, people have started questioning Alia Bhatt’s citizenship on social media.

You will be surprised to know that Alia, who played a stunner at a young age on the basis of her acting in Bollywood cinema, is not an Indian. Yes! Alia has British citizenship and this is the reason why she cannot even cast her precious vote to elect the Indian government. He himself had told this.

Actually, like Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia is also not an Indian citizen. Please tell that Alia Bhatt is not a citizen of India on the basis of papers. Rather, he has British citizenship. He also has a passport from the UK. The reason behind this is that Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan is from Britain.

Regarding Alia Bhatt, her father Mahesh Bhatt once told during an interview that Alia’s mother is a citizen of British origin and she was born in Birmingham. That’s why Alia has got British citizenship.

At the same time, in an interview a few years ago, a question was asked about her voting and her citizenship, in which Alia had said, “Unfortunately I cannot vote because I have a British passport. Next time I will try to vote in the elections when I get dual citizenship.” Well, let us tell you that there is no provision of dual citizenship in India.

Recently, there has been a debate on social media regarding his citizenship. In such a case, actor Kamal R Khan also did not hold himself back in taunting, he wrote by tweeting that ‘If I become the Prime Minister even for an hour, then my first task will be Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez in the country. Send them out to their country.’

Let us tell you that many celebrities working in Bollywood do not have Indian citizenship. In which the name of Akshay Kumar comes first, but apart from Akshay, the names of Sunny Leone, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif are also included. On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez has Sri Lankan citizenship. Since Jacqueline’s father is from Sri Lanka and mother is from Malaysia. Now in such a situation, the question is arising whether Alia will take citizenship of India after marrying Ranbir Kapoor? Because there is no provision of dual citizenship in India.