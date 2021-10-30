Like her husband, the wife of the ‘Professor’ of the Pakistani team, this opener from the neighboring country has made the love of childhood a companion of life.

Cricket is a passion for the people of Pakistan like India. For them cricket is more than a game. He is very much in love with his superstar. Like in India, cricketers in Pakistan cannot roam freely on the road like ordinary people, as fans surround them. Not only Pakistani cricketers, their wives also make the headlines of the glamor page. Here we will know about the wives of Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and opener Ahmed Shehzad.

Mohammad Hafeez is popularly known as ‘Professor’ in the cricket fraternity. Mohammad Hafeez tied the knot with the very beautiful Nazia Hafeez in 2007. According to Hafeez, it was a love-cum-arranged marriage. Like her husband, Nazia Hafeez is also a cricket addict. She is one of the wives of cricketers who like to be with and accompany their husbands in international matches.

Perhaps this is the reason why she accompanies her husband in most of his cricket tours. Hafeez Jahan, the former captain of the Pakistan T20 cricket team, is very popular due to his nature. At the same time, his wife is one of the glamorous wives of star cricketers. According to the news, Hafeez is fond of luxury cars. At the same time, his wife loves to buy new clothes and shop.

She is also very active on social media. Looking at his Instagram, it seems that he has a good bonding with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. He has shared many pictures with Sania Mirza.

Nazia and Hafeez are parents to 3 children. Mohammad Hafeez has also been a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the inaugural season of IPL. He scored 64 runs in 8 matches and took 1 wicket.

Pakistani opener Ahmed Shehzad married his childhood friend Sana Murad on September 19, 2015. The wedding in Lahore was a very high-profile ceremony. Many Pakistani cricketers attended the wedding. Shehzad and Sana both are a very beautiful couple. They are parents to a son named Ali Ahmed and a daughter named Aynoor.

Shahzad is often seen with his wife in the program. Let me tell you, like Babar Azam, Ahmed Shehzad was also compared to Indian captain Virat Kohli. He is also called the Virat Kohli of Pakistan, because his face is very similar to that of the Indian captain.

