Like MS Dhoni Suryakumar Yadav Brings Home Hulk Nissan Jonga Shares Pictures Special Relation With Indian Army

Suryakumar Yadav is also among the 4 players who were recently retained by Mumbai Indians, the most successful team of IPL. Suryakumar Yadav has also been selected for the T20 and ODI series between India and West Indies in February.

Like former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suryakumar Yadav is also very fond of vehicles. He had several cars before. Now recently another special vehicle has been added to his garage. Suryakumar Yadav has named this car as Hulk (HULK). He has shared pictures of his new SUV on his Instagram account.

Sharing the pictures, Suryakumar wrote, “Say hello to my new toy. His name is Hulk. Many players of Team India have commented on the post of Suryakumar, part of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Comment has also been made from Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians wrote, ‘An ‘incredible’ addition to the OneFamily.’ Chetan Sakaria wrote, ‘Does this Hulk smash like you?’ Recently, Rishi Dhawan, who made Himachal Pradesh the champion of the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the first time under his leadership, wrote, ‘Wow this color suits you Suryakumar bhai.’ Sarfaraz Khan wrote, ‘SKY is a good hulk.’

By the way, this Hulk of Suryakumar Yadav is the Jonga model Jeep of the Nissan company. Jonga has a history of its own. Designed by Nissan, this vehicle was used by the Indian Army. However, the Indian Army has stopped taking its services. Suryakumar Yadav is not the only cricketer who has this vehicle. There is also a Jonga in MS Dhoni’s garage. He has often been seen driving it in Ranchi.

Right-handed batsman Suryakumar Yadav also roams around in the Range Rover Evoque. His ‘baby Rangie’ is powered by 2.0 4-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, which generate 245 and 177 Bhp respectively. The ex-showroom price of its petrol variant in Delhi is around Rs 64 lakh.

If we talk about Suryakumar’s workfront, then Mumbai Indians, the most successful team of IPL, recently retained 4 players. Those players included Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard as well as Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar Yadav has also been selected for the T20 and ODI series between India and West Indies in February. He is also expected to get a chance in the playing XI in the series against West Indies. The ODI series against West Indies are to be played in Ahmedabad on February 6, 9 and 11 and the T20 series on February 16, 18 and 20 in Kolkata.