Like Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Indian lady Samiya Arzoo chose Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali as life partner Aeronautical engineer lost heart during dinner love story

Before Hasan Ali and Shoaib Malik, Zaheer Abbas and Mohsin Khan have also married girls of Indian origin. Zaheer Abbas is married to Rita Luthra, a Hindu girl from India. Zaheer and Rita met in the 80s in England.

Hasan Ali, part of the Pakistani team in the ICC T20 World Cup, has also married an Indian girl like Shoaib Malik. The special thing is that Shoaib Malik has also been selected in the Pakistan team for the T20 World Cup 2021.

Like Indian tennis stars Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, the love story of Hasan Ali and his Begum Shamia Arzoo is also quite interesting. Sania Mirza married Shoaib Malik in 2010. Sania and Shoaib tied the knot just five months after their first meeting. Then some people had termed Sania’s decision as a hasty decision.

Something similar happened with Hasan Ali and Shamiya Arzoo. Hassan and Shamiya first met at a dinner. Shamia Arzoo and Hasan Ali, an aeronautical engineer by profession, probably lost their hearts on each other only then. This was the reason that after meeting for some time, Hasan Ali proposed to Shamiya.

Hassan Ali and Shamiya got married on 20 August 2019 at the Atlantis Palm Jumeirah Park Hotel in Dubai. Only close relatives and friends attended the wedding. Shamia is a Flight Engineer at Air Emirates. She is originally from Chandeni village of Palwal district of Haryana.

However, now Shamia’s family lives in Dubai. By the way, some members of his family also live in Delhi. Shamia’s father Liaquat Ali is a former panchayat officer. Shamia Arzoo may be the wife of a star cricketer herself, but she is also a big fan of Virat Kohli.

He himself told this thing during the Instagram question-and-answer session. He had said that Virat Kohli is his favorite batsman. Hasan Ali is from the Punjab province of Pakistan. The two are related through the family of Shamiya’s great-grandfather.

According to Shamia’s father Liaquat Ali, Sardar Tufail, a former parliamentarian and former chairman of the Pakistan Railway Board, and his grandfather were real brothers. At the time of partition, many of his relatives had gone to Pakistan.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza had also invited Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali and his Indian wife Shamiya Arzoo for dinner at their Dubai home.

In England, Rita was doing a course in interior designing. Zaheer Abbas went to England to play county cricket. Zaheer and Rita were married in 1988. With the marriage, Rita changed her religion and became Samina Abbas.

At the same time, Mohsin Khan, the famous batsman of his time, married Indian actress Reena Roy. However, later both of them got divorced. Reena Roy is the daughter of Sadiq Ali and Sharda Roy. Initially Reena Roy’s name was Saira Ali.

Later his parents got divorced. After this his mother changed the names of her four children. He named Saira as Roopa Roy. During the film Need, the producer gave her a new name, Reena Roy, instead of Roopa.