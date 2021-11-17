Like Sourav Ganguly Smriti Mandhana became left-handed batter because her brother Indian opener want leave cricket at 15 years age decision changed for her Mother

Smriti Mandhana was selected in the Maharashtra Under-19 team at the age of 11. However, he did not find a place in the playing XI for the first two years. When given the opportunity, she could not make much use of it. This was the reason that at the age of 15, Mandhana took a decision.

Smriti Mandhana is counted among the best women cricketers not only in India but in the world. She is the first Indian woman cricketer and the second Indian to score a Day-Night Test (Pink-Ball Test) century. Before him, Virat Kohli had scored a century in the day-night Test against Bangladesh in 2019.

Born on 18 July 1996 in Mumbai, Smriti Mandhana started scaling heights at the age at which lakhs of boys and girls start thinking of making their career. His maturity towards cricket has become the hallmark of his game. Her performance on the field is changing people’s perception towards women’s cricket.

However, few people would know that Smriti Mandhana, who achieved many achievements in cricket, had made up her mind to leave it when she was 15 years old. However, on the persuasion of his mother, he changed his decision and within a year the result was in front of him. Yes, at the age of just 16, she has achieved the distinction of wearing the jersey of the Indian women’s cricket team.

Smriti Mandhana made her international debut on 5 April 2013 in a T20 match against Bangladesh in Vadodara. He also made his One Day International debut five days later, wearing the Test jersey a year later in a match against England. By the time she reached the age of 19, she was counted among the trusted batsmen of the Indian women’s cricket team.

At the age of 15, Smriti Mandhana wanted to leave her career in cricket and study science. At that time she had played for Maharashtra Under-19 team. When Mandhana was just nine years old, she was selected for the first time in the Maharashtra Under-15 team. It was only then that the eyes of Maharashtra’s junior coach Anant Tambwekar recognized the talent within him.

Smriti Mandhana said, ‘I wanted to study science, but my mother refused me. Maybe she knew that I would not be able to balance between studies and cricket then. After that I changed my decision. It was right too. I was selected in the India team the very next year itself. Smriti Mandhana’s batting is also compared to that of Virat Kohli. In the corridors of cricket, she is also famous as Lady Virat.

The story of Smriti Mandhana batting with the left hand is also interesting. In a conversation with ESPNcricinfo, she told that she became a left-handed batsman because of her brother Shravan. Shravan has been a brilliant player of the Maharashtra Under-16 team.

Seeing the news of Shravan in the newspapers, Smriti also thought that her picture should also appear in the news papers. She started participating in net practice with him. Initially she used to bat right-handed, but her father’s fascination was towards left-handed batsmen. This was the reason why his brother started playing with the left hand. Smriti also had to start batting practice with the left hand for the same reason.

Former Indian cricket team captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly used to do all his work like writing, bowling food with right hand in childhood, but elder brother Snehasish Ganguly was a left-handed player. This is the reason why Sourav had to become a left-handed batsman to use his cricket kit.