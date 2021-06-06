Entertainment News

Lil Durk’s brother OTF DThang dies at 32 in fatal shooting outside of Chicago nightclub

16 hours ago
  • Rapper’s post-mortem is pending 
  • Witnesses stated rap artist died the rapid aftermath of the shooting
  • Numerous individuals chimed in with condolences after the tragic incident

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Revealed:

Lil Durk’s brother and fellow rapper OTF DThang has died at 32 in a fatal shooting in Chicago.

OTF DThang, whose actual identify was Dontay Banks Jr., was discovered useless in the wake of the shooting on South Loomis Boulevard, with an post-mortem pending, authorities in Prepare dinner County, Illinois instructed TMZ Sunday.

Witnesses noticed the shooting, which came about outside of a nightclub, the outlet reported, citing that OTF DThang was deceased in the rapid aftermath of the shooting.

Numerous individuals chimed in with condolences in the wake of the tragic incident.

Producer Murda Beatz wrote, ‘R.I.P. DThang,’ with emojis of a coronary heart and arms in prayer.

Chicago-based producer DJ L Beats stated on Instagram Tales that OTF had ‘advocated for [him] and [his] sound when most did not,’ expressing his gratitude for his friendship and assist.

‘On this business, you’ve gotten few individuals who embrace younger artist, producers, writers and so on. and provides them an equal shot with their camp however you had been a kind of uncommon males who did. I at all times appreciated your help and the facility studio convos king.’

Details: OTF DThang, whose real name was Dontay Banks Jr., was found dead in the wake of the shooting on South Loomis Boulevard, with an autopsy pending

The rising hitmaker, who has had singles such as Should’ve Ducked and Still Trappin', has collaborated with other musical stars such as Future and Kevin Gates

Lil Durk, 28, whose actual identify is Durk Derrick Banks, has misplaced various mates and confidantes in latest years, together with producer Flip Me Up Josh final week, and fellow rap star King Von in an Atlanta shooting final November.

The rising hitmaker, who has had singles akin to Ought to’ve Ducked and Nonetheless Trappin’, has collaborated with different musical stars akin to Future and Kevin Gates.

Lil Durk’s supervisor Ola Ali final month instructed the Chicago Tribune that the artist labored exhausting amid the pandemic shutdown with touring ceased final 12 months.

‘It allowed Durk to lock in on the music whereas everyone else centered on all the opposite stuff,’ stated Ali, who met Durk via OTF DThang, in keeping with the paper.

Tough times: Lil Durk, 28, whose real name is Durk Derrick Banks, was snapped last week in Atlanta

