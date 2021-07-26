Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s Prison Break, and 13 More New Songs

The War on Drugs dates back to the late 1960s, when folk-rock, drone, and psychedelia overlapped, when the Velvet Underground and the Grateful Dead weren’t so far apart. But it is a conscious retrospection, aware of what has changed in half a century. “Living proof” bares this awareness. “I know the path / I know it changes,” sings Adam Granduciel, as he returns to an old neighborhood and discovers that is not what he remembers. “Maybe I’ve been gone too long,” he muses. The song has two parts: an acoustic guitar strumming and piano chords then, at the end, a moderate walk, as Granduciel says: “I get up and I am damaged. PARÉLES

Jordyn Simone, “Burn”

An old-fashioned soul song is at the heart of “Burn”: an invitation to “stay the night” that escalates into despair – “There is no hope for people like me” – and fury, like the Says Jordyn Simone, “I don’t have I’m not asking for a fucking savior. Simone, 21, was a singer strong enough to be a teenage contestant on ‘The Voice’, and in ‘Burn’ her vocals changed from ‘a velvety quiver to flashes of a bitter grater. Meanwhile, the dismal strings and club-level bass open up new chasms beneath her.

William Parker, ‘Painters Winter’ and ‘Mayan Space Station’

Bassist, organizer and eminence of free jazz William Parker released two albums with separate trios on Friday: “Painters Winter”, with drummer Hamid Drake and saxophonist and multi-instrumentalist Daniel Carter, and “Mayan Space Station”, a free sizzle -a fusion workout, with guitarist Ava Mendoza coiling up surf-rock lines and evoking spatial fuzz while drummer Gerald Cleaver leads the band steadily. Together, the LPs give an idea of ​​the extent of Parker’s creative imprint on New York jazz. For a fuller measure, watch the 25th annual Vision Festival, which runs now through next week in Manhattan and Brooklyn; he helped found the festival a quarter of a century ago with dancer and organizer Patricia Nicholson Parker, his wife. At 69, he hasn’t slowed down: Parker is expected to perform in no less than five different ensembles during this year’s festival. RUSSONELLO