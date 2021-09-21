Lil Nas X reveals himself on ‘Montero’
Lil Nas X, 22-year-old pop star and knowledgeable digital trickster, often cuts off an impossibly confident man in public. The red carpet and award show stages have recently become international showcases for her alluring bisexual imagery. His clever retort for pearl-clutchers and homophobic haters on social media – his own private amusement park – seems so simple, he prompts a modern philosophical question: What is the sound of one hand clapping?
But on his melodious, introspective debut album, “Montero,” he falls to reveal the dazzling public armor of vulnerability and suspicion. “You’re a meme, you’re a joke, a gimmick from the go,” Lil Nas X taunts himself on “one of the few”, blaming the voices of his most vicious critics with such gusto. Including that they seem indistinguishable from demons. his own head.
The meme he’s referring to is, of course, “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X’s world-winning 2019 smash. By the end of its record-breaking, 19-week run atop the Billboard Hot 100 in August, “Old Town Road” had become much more than a pop song: it also served as an indictment of racism in country music. , inter-generational unity among pop stars for an opportunity and a referendum on whether people who spend too much time on the Internet can still experience anything that happens without pleasure. But even as “Old Town Road” thrust its producer into full limelight, it was not yet clear whether Lil Nas X (born Monteiro Lamar Hill) was a next-biggest musician or simply virginity. was a winking magician.
Nor was it evident from “7”, the short EP Crowd released that June in the high-afternoon shadow of “Old Town Road”. The EP’s five new songs were catchy but faceless, as Nas was attempting to play a character he wasn’t fully committed to living. A week after its release, he came out, zoomed in on a little rainbow that adorned the cover of “7” and directed his fans to “listen closely” to its final song, “C7osure”. On Twitter, he posted, “Dead thought I made it clear,” a shrug in his typical Internet-speak. But they didn’t actually do it: The lyrics to “C7osure” hinted at a personal transformation (“No more actin’, man, that forecast says I should just let me grow”) but the lyrics were so generic that it didn’t mean anything. It could mean anything.
Contrast this with the vivid exclusivity of NAS’ 2021 single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name), a song—itself so special and immaculately gay—that it makes you want to ditch Walt Whitman and tell him about it. “I’m not surprised, only to sin here,” says Nas Crone, as the sensual lick of a flamenco-inspired guitar sways like flames at his feet. “If Eve isn’t in your garden, you know you can call me whenever you want.”
Perhaps, the song was as sensational as “Old Town Road”. But something that was shrouded in the shadow of his cleverly crafted controversies—the ruckus surrounding that diabolical lap dance in his music video; She Lip-Locked at the BET Awards; Nikes—the most controversial since Heaven’s Gate—had a certain nuance in the song’s approach.
Contrary to what the angry parties would have you believe, Nas was not the epitome of one-dimensional Lucifer himself. Instead they were locked in a bisexual duo of darkness and light, denial and light – a dizzying tango in which the roles of seduction and seduction were constantly blurred. Inquiry, a little hesitation and a final rush of exploration bring “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” to life with the thrill of a freshly discovered desire. It sounded like a real-time experiment, which made sense: Nas had to explore new fame, step by step, with the whole world he already saw. Here he was doing the same with his sexuality, all while calling out the same unnatural, hard-tread chivalry.
With the success of Frank Ocean’s 2012 album “Chanel Orange” on “Montero”, there is a rare, simple and yet radical joy in hearing male pronouns so casually in songs of another man’s love, lust and heartbreak. has fallen. (“Need a boy who can hug me all night,” Nas sings on “That’s What I Want,” which sounds like a shaky, spring-wound “oh yes.”) Unlike Ocean, though. Of course, Lil Nas X has little interest in reconstructing the traditional structures of a pop song or an album’s traditional narrative arc: he clearly wants these queer songs to be legible to the mainstream. Working mostly with production duo Take a Daytrip—who favor melodic hooks and bright, catchy sounds—”Montero” funnels the more fluid and outlandish aesthetics of SoundCloud rap into familiar pop-musical shapes.
On “Scoop”, one of the album’s best songs, Nas finds a similar sentiment in fellow meme-hound-turned-pop-star Doja Cat: her expressive voices are so well-suited that it’s the theme song for her. Looks like own cartoon. “Dead Right Now” is just as contagious, but even deeper, dealing with suicidal thoughts, unable family members, and the sudden burden of fame: “My mom told me she loved me, don’t believe her.” Do / When she gets drunk, she hit me, man, with a fever.”
The second half of “Montero” is surprisingly low, and not all of its offerings are as catchy or memorable as “Dead Right Now.” But even as they bleed into each other, these songs successfully claim that Nas is much more than just a meme-maker than anything that’s been released before. Paints a more clear picture of his inner world and musical sensibility.
As any deeply felt record made by a young 20-something, “Montero”, Ricochet to a sincere request for lasting love more than a longing for momentary lust. Its inherent universality of emotions and sounds ultimately worked in favor of the album, effectively smuggling a black queer perspective into places where it was once absent or even actively opposed. Was. After all, the more catchy the song is, the harder it will be for haters to avoid Lil Nas X in all of his glorious, kaleidoscopic humanity. Perhaps this is his biggest move ever. Who would have guessed that that trusty shepherd’s horse was actually a Trojan horse?
lil nass x
“Montero”
(Colombia)
#Lil #Nas #reveals #Montero
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.