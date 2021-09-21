Lil Nas X reveals himself on ‘Montero’

Lil Nas X, 22-year-old pop star and knowledgeable digital trickster, often cuts off an impossibly confident man in public. The red carpet and award show stages have recently become international showcases for her alluring bisexual imagery. His clever retort for pearl-clutchers and homophobic haters on social media – his own private amusement park – seems so simple, he prompts a modern philosophical question: What is the sound of one hand clapping?

But on his melodious, introspective debut album, “Montero,” he falls to reveal the dazzling public armor of vulnerability and suspicion. “You’re a meme, you’re a joke, a gimmick from the go,” Lil Nas X taunts himself on “one of the few”, blaming the voices of his most vicious critics with such gusto. Including that they seem indistinguishable from demons. his own head.

The meme he’s referring to is, of course, “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X’s world-winning 2019 smash. By the end of its record-breaking, 19-week run atop the Billboard Hot 100 in August, “Old Town Road” had become much more than a pop song: it also served as an indictment of racism in country music. , inter-generational unity among pop stars for an opportunity and a referendum on whether people who spend too much time on the Internet can still experience anything that happens without pleasure. But even as “Old Town Road” thrust its producer into full limelight, it was not yet clear whether Lil Nas X (born Monteiro Lamar Hill) was a next-biggest musician or simply virginity. was a winking magician.