Lil Nas X rips his pants while pole dancing to his hit track Montero during his sexy SNL performance

Lil Nas X’s performance on the finale of Saturday Evening Dwell included an sudden wardrobe malfunction, which left him with ripped pants in entrance of a reside viewers.

While performing his controversial hit music Montero (Name Me By Your Identify) on NBC’s Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy, the 22-year-old rapper gyrated and danced subsequent to a stripper pole with a slew of shirtless backup dancers.

Even after his leather-based pants spilt midway by means of the track, the two-time Grammy winner did not miss a beat with his choreography as he crooned: ‘I’m not fazed, solely right here to sin/If Eve ain’t in your backyard, you recognize you could.’

Upon realizing the snag in his trousers close to his crotch, a momentary wave of panic unfold throughout his face, however he managed to cowl the rip with his arms and hold performing.

Regardless of wanting principally calm and picked up on stage, the Outdated City Street hitmaker turned to Twitter to share his true emotions concerning the mortifying mishap.

‘NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV,’ he tweeted instantly after his set. ‘OMFG NO.’

While reflecting on the embarrassing second, Lil Nas X joked: ‘I needed to do my pole routine so unhealthy this what I get lmaoo.’

Followers flocked to social media to react to the wardrobe malfunction with memes, together with evaluating the second to an episode of SpongeBob, wherein the titular character rips his pants, inflicting everybody to snort.

Earlier than hitting the stage, he anticipated a fantastic performance as he instructed Individuals he was ‘going to go on the market and simply homicide it.’

Others praised his capacity to efficiently full the music, while some contemplated what may’ve been if his pants did not rip.

‘Not gonna lie, I really feel slightly cheated by the Lil Nas X ripped pants debacle. As a result of that was a f**king good performance and I desperately need to know the way way more extremely it could have been if he hadn’t wanted to keep away from a reside wardrobe malfunction.

Lil Nas X was serving because the musical visitor for Anya Taylor-Pleasure, greatest recognized for starring in Netflix’s common sequence The Queen’s Gambit.