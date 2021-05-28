Lil Nas X shines in silver at iHeartRadio Awards… as Elton John says new star has ‘balls of steel’

Lil Nas X confirmed off his chiseled chest as he went shirtless below an outsized silver pantsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Whereas displaying his spectacular physique on the purple carpet, the 22-year-old Previous City Highway hitmaker oozed confidence as he held onto a white purse, which matched his freshly-painted nails and platform boots.

Lil Nas rocked the metallic look on the identical evening Elton John praised the Panini singer for having ‘balls of metal.’

Oozing confidence: Lil Nas X confirmed off his chiseled chest as he went shirtless below an outsized silver pantsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday night

His equipment had been simply as flashy as his iridescent ensemble. Along with a glowing diamond grill, the two-time Grammy winner accessorized with 4 hoop cuffs and dangly silver earrings.

The rapper, who is ready to launch his debut album Montero this summer season, additionally sported a shimmery silver eyeshadow.

On the occasion, he spoke to Selection about his pants-splitting wardrobe malfunction on Saturday Evening Dwell final week whereas performing his hit Montero (Name Me by Your Identify).

‘I used to be fairly terrified, however I used to be like, ‘The present should go on… I hope my goodies aren’t on TV proper now,’ he instructed the outlet.

Abs: Whereas displaying his spectacular physique on the purple carpet, the 22-year-old Previous City Highway hitmaker oozed confidence as he held onto a white purse, which matched his freshly-painted nails and platform boots

All in the small print: Along with a flashy diamond grill, the two-time Grammy winner accessorized with 4 silver hoop cuffs as effectively as a pair of dangly earrings

Diamond grill: To drag collectively his complete look, the rapper, who is ready to launch his debut album Montero this summer season, sported a shimmery silver eyeshadow

Talking of the ripped pants, he mentioned: ‘I feel they’re nonetheless in New York being shipped right here. We’ve got to place them in a museum in the future.’

In the course of the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Elton John unexpectedly praised the rising star in his acceptance speech.

‘He is a superb artist and has balls of metal,’ 74-year-old musical icon mentioned of Lil Nas X, who introduced him the award alongside Chris Martin.

Terrifying: On the occasion, he spoke to Selection about his pants-splitting wardrobe malfunction on Saturday Evening Dwell final week whereas performing his hit Montero (Name Me by Your Identify)