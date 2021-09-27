Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’ debuts at No. 2, while Drake stays on top

Drake topped the Billboard album chart with “Certified Boyfriend Boy” for a third week, while Lil Nas X starts at No.

“Certified Lover’s Boy,” which hit the charts with the biggest opening-week numbers in a year, has since cooled down a bit. In its third week, it had 222 million streams in the United States and sold nearly 4,000 copies as a complete package; In total, it was credited with the equivalent of 171,000 sales, according to MRC Data, a tracking service owned by Billboard’s parent company.

Those numbers put “Certified Boyfriend Boy” in the top spot by a comfortable margin. During its three weeks, the album has logged the equivalent of just over 1 million sales, including nearly 1.3 billion streams in the United States. Since the arrival of “Thank Me Later” in 2010, the title Drake has been number 1 on the weekly Billboard 200 albums chart 30 times.

Drake’s closest competitor this week was “Montero” by Lil Nas X, the rapper and meme virtuoso whose “country-trap” song “Old Town Road” was a chart-busting phenomenon two years ago, hitting a 19-week record at No. had made. . In its opening week, “Montero” had the equivalent of 126,000 sales, including 147 million streams, ranking second.