Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’ debuts at No. 2, while Drake stays on top
Drake topped the Billboard album chart with “Certified Boyfriend Boy” for a third week, while Lil Nas X starts at No.
“Certified Lover’s Boy,” which hit the charts with the biggest opening-week numbers in a year, has since cooled down a bit. In its third week, it had 222 million streams in the United States and sold nearly 4,000 copies as a complete package; In total, it was credited with the equivalent of 171,000 sales, according to MRC Data, a tracking service owned by Billboard’s parent company.
Those numbers put “Certified Boyfriend Boy” in the top spot by a comfortable margin. During its three weeks, the album has logged the equivalent of just over 1 million sales, including nearly 1.3 billion streams in the United States. Since the arrival of “Thank Me Later” in 2010, the title Drake has been number 1 on the weekly Billboard 200 albums chart 30 times.
Drake’s closest competitor this week was “Montero” by Lil Nas X, the rapper and meme virtuoso whose “country-trap” song “Old Town Road” was a chart-busting phenomenon two years ago, hitting a 19-week record at No. had made. . In its opening week, “Montero” had the equivalent of 126,000 sales, including 147 million streams, ranking second.
With 15 songs, “Montero” – featuring guest spots by Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Miley Cyrus – is Lil Nas X’s first official LP, following the eight-track EP “7”, released in 2019. The height of the “Old Town Road” craze. (Still, it was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys.) “7” also peaked at number 2 on the album chart.
The other big debut this week is “Stickers” by NCT 127, a “sub-unit” of 23-member K-pop group NCT. “Stickers” opened at number 3 with the equivalent of 62,000 sales, mostly from copies sold as a complete package, such as a CD boxed set. Its 11 songs had 4.7 million streams in the United States.
Kanye West’s “Donda” is No. 4 and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” is No. 5.
