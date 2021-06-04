Lily Aldridge commands attention in a showstopper gold gown for a night at the opera in Italy



She shot to stardom as a catwalk and business mannequin.

And Lily Aldridge stole the present on Thursday as she went to the opera in Italy, clad in a showstopper gold gown.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel, 35, labored her finest angles at the opulent Teatro Alla Scala theatre in Milan, and uploaded the sensational snaps to Instagram.

Golden lady: Lily Aldridge stole the present on Thursday as she went to the opera in Italy, clad in a showstopper gold gown

Lily’s figure-hugging costume from Moschino featured a Bardot neckline with exaggerated off-the-shoulder sleeves and shimmering material.

She adorned her neck with a silver choker necklace, full with a massive diamond, from Bulgari.

Lily swept her brunette tresses again in a glossy low bun and rocked a smokey eye.

Captioning her social media add, she wrote: ‘A night at @teatroallascala celebrating @bulgari #Magnifica by my Queen @lucia_silvestri ❤️.

Golden: The Victoria’s Secret Angel, 35, labored her finest angles at the opulent Teatro Alla Scala theatre in Milan, and uploaded the sensational snaps to Instagram

A imaginative and prescient: She posed up a storm with chief government of Bulgari Jean-Christophe Babin

‘No phrases can describe how emotional it felt to be in the opera home listening to lovely music with associates at the most particular @teatroallascala ❤️.

‘Grazie @bulgari @jc.babin @lucia_silvestri Styled by @emmajademorrison carrying @bulgari and my favourite @moschino costume by @jeremyscott Hair by @francogobbi1 Make-up by @lucacianciolo.’ (sic)

She later attended the Bvlgari Press Lunch the place she wore one other sensational costume, once more strapless and completely formed.

Additionally turning heads at the occasion was 47-year-old Spanish mannequin Nieves Alvarez, who stepped out in a lovely powder pink gown that featured a show-stopping facet break up.

Nieves teamed her costume with a breath-taking jewelled necklace.

Mannequin Miriam Leone opted for a spaghetti sleeve black costume and wore an equally spectacular diamond necklace round her neck, whereas Vincent Cassel’s spouse Tina Kunakey appeared radiant in a sweeping white gown and knee-high leather-based boots.

Brunette magnificence Solange Smith additionally dressed to the nines for the occasion, with the mannequin slipping into a patterned gold and black gown.

Lily tied the knot with Kings of Leon singer Caleb Followill in 2011 they usually reside in Nashville with their kids Winston, two, and Dixie, eight.

In response to her musician beau, 39, she will not cease begging him to maneuver to Down Below.

Wow: Lily and Jean-Christophe had been joined by Chiara Ferragni

A imaginative and prescient: Chiara wore complementary colors along with her shimmering gown

Flip heads: Lily uploaded sensational snaps to Instagram from inside the occasion

Beautiful: The Victoria’s Secret Angel, 35, swept her brunette locks again in a glossy bun as she labored her finest angles at the opulent Teatro Alla Scala theatre in Milan

It is all in the particulars: Her figure-hugging costume from Moschino featured a bardot neckline with exaggerated off-the-shoulder sleeves and shimmering material

Chatting: She loved a low-key dialog with Chiara

Wow: Additionally turning heads at the occasion was 47-year-old Spanish mannequin Nieves Alvarez, who stepped out in a lovely powder pink gown that featured a show-stopping facet break up

Diamonds: Mannequin Miriam Leone opted for a spaghetti sleeve black costume and wore an equally spectacular diamond necklace round her neck

Radiant: Vincent Cassel’s spouse Tina Kunakey appeared radiant in a sweeping white gown and knee-high leather-based boots

Wow: Brunette magnificence Solange Smith additionally dressed to the nines for the occasion, with the mannequin slipping into a patterned gold and black gown

He stated to Australia’s The Day by day Telegraph in February: ‘You prepared for some extra celebrities to maneuver into your nation? As a result of we’re prepared. My spouse does not cease with it.

‘She’s like, “Why do not we go to Australia?” I am like, “Babe, we have not been invited,” he instructed the paper.

Caleb added that he, too, loves the land Down Below, and mourns the proven fact that it has been seven years since The Kings of Leon carried out there.

Ruffle: She later attended the Bvlgari Press Lunch the place she wore one other sensational costume, once more strapless and completely formed

Stunner: At a later press launch, she wore one other gorgeous strapless costume

Breakdown: She adorned her neck with a silver choker necklace, full with a massive diamond, from Bulgari and penned a prolonged caption, crediting the designer model

Household: Lily tied the knot with Kings of Leon singer Caleb Followill in 2011 they usually reside in Nashville with their kids Winston, two, and Dixie, eight

‘It has been method too lengthy. That is the one place that we’re at all times so dissatisfied when we now have a new album and we do not get to go go to,’ the rocker stated.

If the couple do transfer to Australia, they are going to be becoming a member of a whereas host of American A-listers who’ve bedded down in the nation with their households for lengthy stretches throughout the pandemic.

They embody Zac Efron, Matt Damon, Natalie Portman and Borat actor Sacha Baron Cohen, alongside along with his Australia actress spouse Isla Fisher, in addition to a slew of others.