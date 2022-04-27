Lily Peters killing: 10-year-old’s autopsy underway as suspect prepares for 1st court appearance



A Wisconsin coroner could get the results of an autopsy into the tragic murder of 10-year-old Lily Peters, as her suspected killer, a teenager, is scheduled to appear in court.

Lily’s remains were sent across the state line to the much larger jurisdiction of Ramsay County, Minnesota, including the town of St. Paul, where an autopsy was performed. Officials there say the results will be announced by authorities in his hometown.

Chippewa County Coroner Ronald Patten did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For the suspect’s bond hearing, the judge said cameras are not allowed in the courtroom for activities in 1 City. The unidentified teenage suspect is expected to appear from a distance.

Chippewa Falls police say Lily’s father reported her missing after she failed to return home from her aunt’s home on Sunday night. A search team found his remains the next morning in a suburb of Parkland and next to the famous Lennikugel liquor store.

On Tuesday, Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Callum said an unidentified teenage suspect had been taken into custody.

“First and foremost, we arrested a juvenile suspect in the case earlier this evening,” he said. “The suspect was not a stranger. The suspect was known to the victim. We do not believe there is any danger to the community at this time.”

Police also issued a search warrant at his aunt’s home on North Grove Street. Callum did not comment on whether the suspect was arrested at the same address or related to Lily during his news briefing.

The chief declined to answer questions about the suspect’s age and gender, but was asked to give an indication slip later in his briefing when asked where the suspect was being held.

“I’m not sure where the suspect is now, but he’s in custody,” Callum said.

Police received more than 200 tips in the case, which Kelam said helped police reach out to suspects.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone seeking information on the case has been asked to call the police at 1-800-263-5906.