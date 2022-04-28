Lily Peters murder: Chippewa County coroner reveals preliminary autopsy results in 10-year-old’s slaying



Wisconsin authorities have officially announced the death of Lily Peters, a 10-year-old girl who went missing from Chippewa Falls, a homicide.

The designation is not surprising, given the number of suspects already charged with first-degree intentional homicide, equivalent to Wisconsin’s murder, but officials have also revealed details about how he was attacked.

The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office told Gadget Clock on Thursday that preliminary investigations showed Lily was killed by suffocation and blunt force injuries. However, a full autopsy may take a few more weeks.

Gadget Clock Digital reported earlier this week that the girl’s body was sent across the state line to the office of a medical examiner in Ramsay County, St. Paul, near Minnesota, where forensic pathologists assisted in the investigation.

Ramsay County officials said all subsequent updates would come from Chippewa County.

Chippewar Corona said Thursday that Lily’s body would probably be kept for at least two weeks, pending legal action.

Chippewa Falls police say Lily’s father reported her missing after she failed to return home from her aunt’s home on Sunday night. A search team found his remains the next morning, in a suburb surrounded by Parkland and the famous Leninquigel’s drinking area – less than a mile from his home.

Chippewa Falls police arrested a 14-year-old boy on Tuesday in connection with the murder. Chief Matthew Callum said the assassin was “not a stranger” and knew Lily.

Police also issued a search warrant at his aunt’s home on North Grove Street. Callum did not comment on whether the suspect was arrested at the same address or related to Lily during his news briefing.

Prosecutors told the court Wednesday that the boy confessed to punching the victim in the abdomen, knocking him to the ground, beating him with a club and suffocating him. According to Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Neil, the suspect said he sexually abused her after she died.

Newell’s office told Gadget Clock Digital that the suspect was charged as an adult. But the defense has a mechanism to challenge it, and the case is likely to go to juvenile court. The suspect’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If convicted, the accused could face life in prison.