Lily Peters murder: Unsealed complaint reveals new details in Wisconsin girl’s death



New details have emerged of the murder of Lily Peters, a 10-year-old girl from Wisconsin, who was found dead near her aunt’s home.

According to prosecutors, the 14-year-old suspect is being charged as an adult.

A 14-year-old suspect released on Friday has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree intentional assault and first-degree sexual abuse of a child under the age of 13, resulting in substantial bodily harm. Fox 6.

Lily Peters’ father reported her disappearance around 9pm on April 24 and informed authorities that she had not returned home from her aunt’s home. Father Lily’s bike was then spotted in a jungle area of ​​Chippewa Falls, but a subsequent search by police officers did not find his daughter.

Victim’s body was found near the area where the bicycle was located, police said on the morning of April 25, at Chippewa Falls. Investigators said the injuries were consistent with blunt force injuries, according to the report.

In an April 26 interview with police, the 14-year-old said he told Lily Peters to “explore the trail.”

While they were in the woods, the suspect “punched him in the stomach (Peters) and threw him to the ground,” and hit him with a stick, according to the complaint.

The suspect told police he killed Peters by suffocation and tried to attack him after his death, according to the complaint. After Peters died, the suspect panicked and fled the house, where he “bathed and put his dirty clothes in the laundry,” according to the complaint.

After Peters goes missing, the suspect resolves to “hide him better,” and “returns to (Peters’) body, drug him a few feet, and cover him with leaves.”

The next court date for the suspects is June 24.

