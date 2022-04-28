Lily Peters murder: Wisconsin petition urges faster way to alert public of missing children



Residents of Chippewa Falls have launched a petition seeking a way to inform the public about the missing children following the tragic murder of 10-year-old Lily Peters, who was killed on her way home from her aunt’s home in Wisconsin on Sunday.

Petitioners noted that there was no amber warning for Lily “due to its use rules.”

“We need more,” wrote petition organizer Eric Henry. “Any parent would agree that help should be sent when a child is missing, even for a short time and they need help.”

Chippewa Falls police say Lily’s father reported her missing after she failed to return home from her aunt’s home on Sunday night. A search team found his remains the next morning, in a suburb surrounded by Parkland and the famous Leninquigel’s drinking area – less than a mile from his home.

Henry told Gadget Clock Digital on Thursday that he lived just four blocks from the crime scene but did not know Lily’s family personally.

“All I know is that as a parent if your child is out of your sight for just a second, a feeling of helplessness and fear of not knowing,” he said. “We had a lot of information about this girl’s location and her location. We could easily have narrowed it down to a radius. We are in the days of technology … I don’t understand why the police were contacted. The community could not be reached.”

State Sen. Kathy Bernier, a 23rd District Republican and addressee of the petition, did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

In an email to Henry, his office indicated that no “final decision” would be made until investigators released further information.

An amber alert for a missing person must meet certain federal requirements – requirements that include “law enforcement’s reasonable belief that the abduction occurred” and “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.” The child’s name and other information must also be entered in advance at the National Crime Information Center.

The petition seeks a quicker way to warn the public about unaccounted for children

As of Thursday morning, the petition had collected more than 61,000 signatures.

Chippewa Falls police arrested a 14-year-old boy on Tuesday in connection with the murder. Chief Matthew Callum said the assassin was “not a stranger” and knew Lily.

Police also issued a search warrant at his aunt’s home on North Grove Street. Callum did not comment on whether the suspect was arrested at the same address or related to Lily during his news briefing.

Prosecutors told the court Wednesday that the boy had confessed to the heinous attack.

“Security [the] He spoke of his motives and when he got off the trail, he punched the victim in the stomach and threw him to the ground, basically suffocating him, hitting him with a stick, before suffocating him to death – before he sexually assaulted him, “said Chippewa County District Attorney Wade. Neil told the judge at the Bond hearing.

Judge Benjamin Lane agreed to the prosecutor’s request for a 1 million bond and ordered the defendant to avoid contact with minors other than his siblings, unless such contact was supervised.

Newell’s office told Gadget Clock Digital that the suspect was charged as an adult. But the defense has a mechanism to challenge it, and the case is likely to go to juvenile court. The suspect’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.