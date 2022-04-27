Lily Peters update: Chippewa Falls police announce arrest of juvenile suspect



Wisconsin police have announced the arrest of a teenage suspect in the tragic death of a missing 10-year-old girl who was murdered near her aunt’s home Tuesday evening.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Callum said the suspect was not a stranger and that community tips led to his arrest.

“First and foremost, we arrested a juvenile suspect in the case earlier this evening,” he told a news briefing at 6:30 p.m., local time. “The suspect was not a stranger. The suspect was known to the victim. We do not believe there is any danger to the community at this time.”

According to Callum, Liliana “Lily” Peters, 10, received news of her father’s disappearance around 9pm on Sunday when he failed to return from his aunt’s home on North Grove Street. Police issued a search warrant at 422 North Grove Street on Tuesday, the chief said. Public records indicate that the address was linked to his relatives.

Callum did not comment on whether the suspect was arrested at the same address or related to Lily during his news briefing.

The chief declined to answer questions about the suspect’s age and gender, but was asked to give an indication slip later in his briefing when asked where the suspect was being held.

“I’m not sure where the suspect is now, but he’s in custody,” Callum said.

His announcement on Tuesday came after local reports of a massive police presence in the North Grove Street area near Lennikugel’s distillery, where officers first found the girl’s bicycle and, finally, her remains.

Around 9:15 a.m. Monday, they found the girl’s body and quickly thought her death was murder. The nearby police department, the sheriff’s office, state investigators and the FBI quickly provided manpower and other assistance to the Chippewa police.

Law enforcement sources told Gadget Clock Digital earlier on Tuesday that investigators had received more than 150 tips and were investigating a number of individuals of interest. Callum said more than 200 have been raised and credited public support for resolving the case.

A community of about 13,000 residents has gathered, hanging purple ribbons around the city with messages of support for Lily’s family, according to Terry Owimet, executive director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, a non-profit organization focused on improving the quality of life for the community. Purple was Lily’s favorite color.

Local businesses have also started selling badges and stickers to help raise money, and his family is receiving donations through GoFundMe.

“We got the tape, posted a Facebook post for the volunteers, ‘Here’s what we’re all going to do with it, come down,'” Oimet said. “Okay, they did, and the ribbons were laid in 15 minutes.”

Oimet told Gadget Clock Digital that he has an adult daughter but has young nieces and nephews, adding that children are often seen playing outside on the streets across the community.

“It affects everyone, “he said.

Chippewa Falls, though a small, quiet community, has experienced tragedy before. In 2005, a school bus crash killed five people, including a band director and his 11-year-old granddaughter, and injured 30 others. And most recently, three girl scouts and a young mother were killed when a drunk driver pushed them while they were clearing rubbish on the side of the road.

After Lily’s murder, police warned that there could still be an active danger to the public. They announced an increase in patrols around the school on Tuesday morning and called on the community to “be vigilant” in the search for a killer.

Police have been asked to call 1-800-263-5906 if they have information about the case.