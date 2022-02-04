Limiting screen time in infants may decrease risk of autism spectrum disorder, study finds



According to a recent Multi-Site Japanese study published in a recent Multi-Site Japanese study, male children who watch more television than one year of age are more likely to be diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) by the age of 3. Clothing pediatrics .

“[A]In the midst of the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, lifestyle has changed rapidly, with electronic devices being used as a major means of communication and social interaction, “the authors said. Wrote .

“In this social climate, examining the relationship between screen exposure and a child’s health is an important part of public health. Problems ”

After screening an estimated 100,000 pregnant women from a large Japanese birth team called the Japan Environment and Children’s Study at 15 regional centers between January 2011 and March 2014, they found 84,030 mother-child pairs suitable for analysis in December after 2020. Participants for children born with missing data, stillbirths, abortions and congenital conditions or cerebral palsy Study .

At 3 years of age, 0.4% of children, 76% of whom were boys, received an autism spectrum diagnosis, the proportion of autistic children increased with longer screen time, and boys were three times more likely to be diagnosed with ASD than girls. Study .

Although both boys and girls had similar screen time, the study only found a relationship between screen time and ASD in boys, but not with it. Girls .

“More and more parents are using ICT [information and communication technology] Devices like smartphones for raising their children, ”said Megumi Kushima, lead author, research fellow at the Center for Birth Cohort Studies, Yamanashi University in Japan, and co-author Jentaro Yamagata, a professor and director at the center.

They told Gadget Clock, “Of course, there are benefits, but some parents show their children’s videos for a long time because they are quiet. This can be a problem because there is no interaction between parents and children. The study found scientific evidence. For. ”

But statistician Christine Sainani, an associate professor of epidemiology and population health at Stanford University in California, told Gadget Clock: ”

“The paper does not adequately characterize or account for these differences, and thus does not provide strong evidence of a causal link between the child’s screen time and autism.”

The study further noted that additional limitations were not known to the growing screen time due to potential reporting bias, and their study may be biased toward severe autistic disorder because mild cases are often not diagnosed at 3 years of age.

The authors, however, say their results are relevant in the digital age, although 90% of the children studied were exposed to screen time at one age, although World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that children should not disclose screen time, and the American Academy of Pediatrics warns against screen time until the age of 18 months, unless the child has a video chat with an adult parent who is an outsider. City .

Kushima and Yamagata advised their research to Gadget Clock: “Limiting screen time to more than one hour per day, at least up to one year of age, reduces the environmental risk of ASD.”

“However, screen time is one of the environmental factors that affects the onset and prevalence of ASD. Other unknown environmental risks need to be minimized. Research is needed to clarify these unknown factors.”