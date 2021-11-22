Limping and Penniless, Iraqis Deported From Belarus Face Bleak Futures
ERBIL, Iraq – Belarus was cold, bitterly cold, but at least it was deceptive.
Among the thousands of Iraqis who have traveled to Eastern European countries in recent months, Nazar Shams al-Din was one who would prove to be a leaping point for a new life in the West, only to become a pawn in the geopolitical game.
But this weekend he returned to Iraq, sitting on the cold floor of a small unfinished concrete house that had just been deported from Belarus. A small boy next door, one of dozens of children, had entered the house, trying to warm his hands on a single, rubbed kerosene heater.
Mr. Shamsaldin, a laborer, and his 35 relatives risked everything to travel west. Like hundreds of other Iraqis who fled last week, they are now in debt and despair.
Iraqis are at the center of a crisis that erupted after Belarus relaxed visa rules this summer, luring immigrants but then pushing them across the border to punish the European Union for imposing sanctions on an autocratic Belarussian president.
Once in Belarus, many migrant families were left in deep forests without shelter, food or water, sometimes in dangerous conflicts as they tried to move to Poland, Lithuania or Latvia, all members of the European Union.
“A Belarusian police officer pointed a pistol at my head, so I had to return to Lithuania,” said Mr Shamsaldin, 24, who had three young children. “In Lithuania, commandos showed me guns and told me, ‘If you don’t go back, we’ll kill you.’
His message came.
On Thursday, Mr Shamsaldin returned with his family on an Iraqi Airways flight from Minsk, the capital of Belarus, evacuating 431 migrants.
There are several thousand other migrants in Belarus near the border. They are mostly Iraqi Kurds, such as Mr Shamsaldin, as well as Iraqi Arabs, Syrians, Yemenis and even some Cubans. But as their usefulness to Belarus diminishes, destitute Iraqi immigrants are now being deported.
Most are traumatized. Some have lingering wounds.
“Belarusians beat us with sticks, but Lithuanians attacked us with sticks and tasers,” said Dhiab Zaydan, Mr Shamsaldin’s cousin. Mr. Zaydan, 30, had a large bandage tied around his feet, where he was beaten with night sticks. Photographs showed his entire side being deep purple, which he attributed to the electric shock.
There are always reports of border attacks.
Safin Dzai, head of the foreign affairs department of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government, said: “People have been beaten and they are in crisis. “We have told these officers that they should be treated humanely and at least until the issue is resolved, they should be treated like normal people with some kind of shelter or food.”
For many immigrants, this was not their first attempt to leave. Mr Shamsaldin was trying to move to Germany, where he spent six months in 2015 before returning to Iraq to care for his ailing father.
“Germany is the only country where we have experienced human rights,” he said.
Mr Shamsaldin said that after walking for two days, he and his relatives were caught by Belarusian police, pushed behind a military truck and taken to the Lithuanian border. There they were told to cross the fence.
Once while in Lithuania, a relief agency gave them bread and water, and medical staff assessed any injuries while the cameraman filmed the operation, he said. Mr Shamsaldin’s 2-month-old son was taken to hospital for exposure.
But once aid agencies and cameras left, Lithuanian soldiers began using batons and tasers, and Kurds tried to take them back to the border.
Mr Shamsaldin said he had slapped a Lithuanian official and told him, “You have destroyed our country, and now we are coming to you, and you have no humanity.”
There were references to the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, but the Lithuanians quickly recovered. “It was Poland,” he replied.
During the occupation of the United States, Lithuania supported, while Poland was part of the invading army.
Mr. Shamsaldin said He sold his car, which was issued by a Belarusian travel agency, to pay विमान 11,000 for airfare and a visa for his wife and three children. After they got stuck in the jungles of Belarus, he said, a Belarusian soldier in civilian clothes demanded his last $ 3,000 to take him back to Minsk.
His cousins, most of whom earn $ 10 a day working in construction, borrowed thousands of dollars and can no longer afford to rent. More than a dozen children were trapped in the only living space of the two-room house. No one goes to school, their families can’t afford the transportation charge of around $ 20 per child per month.
On Thursday, another Belarusian refugee family sat on the sidewalk outside an air terminal in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, stunned and quiet, and could not even hire a taxi to return to the camp of displaced Iraqis. The survivors were Yazidis, members of religious minorities, many of whom are still in camp seven years after the Islamic State launched a genocidal campaign against them.
One of the Yazidis, Nam Khalo, 56, said she, her son and her daughter-in-law had spent 24 nights in the deep forest, each time they crossed the border and were sent back to Belarus.
To raise the आवश्यक 20,000 needed for the trip, Ms. Khalo said, she borrowed money and sold her gold jewelry.
“We have nothing now,” she said.
In a middle-class area of Erbil, Yadgar Hussein described her own tragic journey, which led to her deportation from Poland with her children three weeks ago. In October, they were swept away by a stream of sewage, she said, and after Belarusian police cut off the border fence, they wandered through the forest for several days in freezing temperatures. But once in Poland, a driver took her to a police station, where she was arrested, her 19-year-old son and another passenger hiding in the trunk of a car.
She still can’t sleep, she said.
“The only thing I know is that my life has been ruined,” said Ms. Hussein, who was married for 14 years and became a widow four years later when her husband stepped on a landmine. She is divorced from the father of her three youngest children.
Ms Hussein says she will not leave Erbil again, perhaps next time across the dangerous sea from Turkey to Greece.
“If I had the money, I would go to sea tomorrow for my children,” she said. “Either you die or you go there. But no one is arrested. ”
#Limping #Penniless #Iraqis #Deported #Belarus #Face #Bleak #Futures
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.