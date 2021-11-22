Limping and Penniless, Iraqis Deported From Belarus Face Bleak Futures

ERBIL, Iraq – Belarus was cold, bitterly cold, but at least it was deceptive.

Among the thousands of Iraqis who have traveled to Eastern European countries in recent months, Nazar Shams al-Din was one who would prove to be a leaping point for a new life in the West, only to become a pawn in the geopolitical game.

But this weekend he returned to Iraq, sitting on the cold floor of a small unfinished concrete house that had just been deported from Belarus. A small boy next door, one of dozens of children, had entered the house, trying to warm his hands on a single, rubbed kerosene heater.

Mr. Shamsaldin, a laborer, and his 35 relatives risked everything to travel west. Like hundreds of other Iraqis who fled last week, they are now in debt and despair.