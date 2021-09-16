Lin-Manuel Miranda sings ‘New York, New York’ outside ‘Hamilton’ Theater
Three hours before Showtime, Lin-Manuel Miranda — the “Hamilton” producer who wrote the music, book, and lyrics for the hit musical — exited the front doors of the Richard Rodgers Theater with a bullhorn and met with applause and applause from West. Crowds gathered on 46th Street.
He was there to lead a group of Broadway performers to a rendition of “Theme from New York, New York”, the popular anthem by Frank Sinatra, creating a sort of mood-setting overture for the night ahead.
“Take a mask, get vaccinated, and come see live theatre!” Said Miranda, who played Alexander Hamilton in the original Broadway cast.
The attendance wasn’t publicized until about 4 p.m., when Miranda tweeted a photo from inside the theater and announced a so-called Ham4Ham, which, before the pandemic, was a performance by “Hamilton” artists outside the theater, which featured a lottery. Tickets to watch the show with. (There will be no free tickets today, Miranda said.)
Passersby and Broadway superfans rushed to the scene after seeing the social media announcement.
Eva Ferreira, a 10-year-old “Hamilton” fan who has memorized almost every word in the musical, was spotted with her parents, who took her to New York City for her birthday.
Four teens — all aspiring Broadway actors who had spent the day in class at Steps Conservatory — rode the subway to the theater after seeing Miranda’s tweet. They stood in awe of the group of artists in the crowd – the kind they expected one day.
Jessica Payne and her husband ran downstairs from their hotel room to catch Miranda and the other cast members. His spring 2020 trip was canceled due to the pandemic, so he recently came from Colorado to see eight Broadway shows in six days after “a year and a half of heartbreak” while the industry was on pause.
“We both cried when the plane landed,” said Jessica Payne, listing the shows the couple were planning to watch (“Wicked” is on the schedule tonight). “We are very happy to be here.”
