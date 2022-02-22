World

Lina Sardhar Khil’s family observes her fourth birthday in her absence two months after she disappeared

Lina Sardhar Khil’s family observes her fourth birthday in her absence two months after she disappeared
Lina Sardhar Khil’s family observes her fourth birthday in her absence two months after she disappeared

Lina Sardhar Khil’s family observes her fourth birthday in her absence two months after she disappeared

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Two months after Lina Sardar Khil went missing from her family’s San Antonio apartment complex, her family and loved ones gathered on Sunday to celebrate her fourth birthday in her absence.

Pamela Allen, president of Eagles Flight Advocacy & Outreach and family representative, told Gadget Clock Digital, “We planned a big, big, big party for him because we just prayed he would be with us.”

“We ended that day with great sadness that he was not with us, but we are still moving forward.”

Lena’s family moved to San Antonio from Afghanistan in 2019 for a safer life. On December 20, he was on a playground in his family’s apartment complex when his mother left the area for a short time. When mother returns, Leena leaves.

“[Lina’s family] He still believes he has been kidnapped and that he has someone, “Allen said.

On Sunday, the family releases pigeons and a violinist plays “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” As the day drew to a close, the family learned that the Islamic Center in San Antonio had been able to increase its reward to $ 200,000 for information taken to Lina.

Harmony Montgomery: The prize for the missing girl has reached $ 104K

Mosque spokesman Mike Martin said they received $ 20,000 in funding last week and then another $ 80,000 on Sunday.

Martin told Gadget Clock Digital, “This is someone who just wants to participate and offer their services and make sure the case is in the public eye.”

CrimeStoppers is also offering a 50,000 prize, bringing the total to $ 250,000.

Lena’s mother Jarmina Sardar Khil is expecting a second child next month and says Lina’s disappearance has weighed heavily on her.

“We all have the same pain, it doesn’t matter that I’m from Afghanistan, I have a different culture, a different religion,” Germina Fox 29 told San Antonio through an interpreter. “The pain of motherhood that we have in common as human beings is the same as all human beings.”

The San Antonio Police Department said in late January that it was suspending the Amber alert for Lina, but was still actively searching for her missing and little girl.

“We will continue to comb through the leadership with perseverance in the hope of finding Lina and reuniting her with her family,” SAPD said at the time.

Lena has shoulder-length hair, about 4 feet long and weighs 55 pounds.

