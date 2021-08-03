Lincoln Center, Seeking Wider Range, Names New Artistic Leader

While many workers have been rehired and theatrical performances are expected to resume in the fall, the center will likely be struggling with the financial fallout for years to come. It remains to be seen whether the public will return to pre-pandemic levels, especially given the recent spread of the Delta variant of the virus.

Henry Timms, president and CEO of Lincoln Center, said the organization turned to Thake for his experience in creative programming across genres. “We wanted someone who could kind of help us think about new territory,” he said.

Timms said the virus would continue to challenge the centre’s artistic ambitions, but added that he believed audiences were eager to return. “There will be a great demand for what we’re doing and there will be a lot of re-imagining,” he said.

As infections have subsided in recent months and vaccines have become widely available, Lincoln Center has started to come to life, building several outdoor stages and transforming its square into a summer gathering place by covering it with a synthetic lawn. . When theatrical performances resume, the center plans to require vaccines for members of the public, production staff and artists. Children under 12 will not be allowed to attend performances as they are not currently eligible for vaccines.

Thake said she sees her mission as, in part, to “pick up the city that is still reeling from the ongoing trauma” of the pandemic. She said Lincoln Center could play a role in helping small arts organizations, such as sharing best practices for reopening the venue.

“I hope we can get to the other side all together,” she said.

Thake, whose mother is Indian and father white, said she is committed to showcasing artists representing a variety of racial and ethnic backgrounds. Cultural institutions have generally been slow to respond to demands for racial justice in the United States. But Lincoln Center is one of the few arts organizations to show substantial progress in bringing more diversity to its senior ranks. People of color now make up about half of its leadership team.