Lincoln Memorial closes after Georgetown seniors leave broken bottles, spilled wine

The Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., was closed on Saturday morning after a crowd of Georgetown College seniors sprinkled broken bottles and wine on the steps of the memorial.

A whole lot of scholars gathered to look at the dawn on Saturday after the senior ball on Friday. Some dived into the reflecting pool.

The Nationwide Park Service introduced a quick delay in entry to the Lincoln Memorial, saying the group had left particles within the space.

Hundreds of seniors from Georgetown University gathered at the Lincoln Memorial on Saturday, May 21, 2022, to watch the sunrise.

Georgetown University students dive into the reflective pool at the National Mall in Washington, DC on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

The Nationwide Park Service introduced Saturday morning that “the Lincoln Memorial was closed this morning following a neighborhood college commencement celebration the place litter, broken bottles and spilled wine and champagne steps have been coated.”

Workers clean the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Saturday, May 21, 2022, after finding broken bottles and spilled alcohol after a graduation ceremony.

(Nationwide Park Service)

By 11 a.m., the memorial was reopened to the general public.

“Due to our facility workers for a fast cleanup this morning. The Lincoln Memorial is open. We respect your endurance,” the Park Service mentioned.

Madison Adams and Lucas Tomlinson of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

