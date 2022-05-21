Lincoln Memorial closes after Georgetown seniors leave broken bottles, spilled wine



The Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., was closed on Saturday morning after a crowd of Georgetown College seniors sprinkled broken bottles and wine on the steps of the memorial.

A whole lot of scholars gathered to look at the dawn on Saturday after the senior ball on Friday. Some dived into the reflecting pool.

The Nationwide Park Service introduced a quick delay in entry to the Lincoln Memorial, saying the group had left particles within the space.

The Nationwide Park Service introduced Saturday morning that “the Lincoln Memorial was closed this morning following a neighborhood college commencement celebration the place litter, broken bottles and spilled wine and champagne steps have been coated.”

By 11 a.m., the memorial was reopened to the general public.

“Due to our facility workers for a fast cleanup this morning. The Lincoln Memorial is open. We respect your endurance,” the Park Service mentioned.

