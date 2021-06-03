Linda Robson is red-faced after forgetting Luisa Bradshaw-White appeared on Birds Of A Feather

Linda Robson was left cringing with embarrassment after she didn’t recognise former co-star Luisa Bradshaw-White throughout Thursday’s Free Girls.

The actress, 63, could not bear in mind showing reverse the EastEnders star, 46, in two episodes of her sitcom Birds Of A Feather, leaving Luisa to joke she ‘clearly made an impression.’

Fortunately Luisa took the error in good humour as she made her debut on the panel, after departing the cleaning soap late final yr when her character Tina Carter was killed off.

Oh expensive! Linda Robson (proper) was left cringing with embarrassment after she didn’t recognise former co-star Luisa Bradshaw-White (left) throughout Thursday’s Free Girls

At first of the present, it was revealed that Luisa and Linda had starred in two episodes of Birds Of A Feather collectively in addition to one of many specials.

However it appeared Linda did not bear in mind their collaboration, confessing: ‘I am so sorry, I do not bear in mind.’

Bosses then performed a clip of the basic sitcom exhibiting the pair on display collectively, with Luisa’s character visibly pregnant through the scenes.

Linda was shortly apologetic about forgetting her, saying: ‘I am actually sorry Luisa, apparently you have been in two episodes weren’t you?’

‘I clearly made an impression!’: The EastEnders star, 46, had appeared in two episodes of Linda’s sitcom Birds Of A Feather however the Free Girls panelist could not recall her in any respect

Luisa added: ‘I did the Christmas particular as properly yeah’ earlier than joking to Linda: ‘I made an actual impression on you, did not I?’

Choosing up on the awkward change, host Kaye Adams stated: ‘I inform you what, you actors are a fickle bunch aren’t you!’ whereas a cringing Linda and Luisa managed to chuckle it off.

Luisa was a visitor on Free Girls after her character Tina was dramatically killed off on EastEnders by abusive Grey Atkins, after studying he killed his spouse Chantelle.

Since showing on the cleaning soap she competed on All Star Musicals alongside stars similar to actress Jessica Hynes, Decide Robert Rinder and political editor Robert Peston.

Throwback: The panel even watched a scene from the sitcom starring Linda and Luisa, who was taking part in a pregnant character

Outdated position: Regardless of seeing herself and Luisa (pictured) in motion, Linda was nonetheless none the wiser

Luisa carried out a rendition of This Is Me from The Biggest Showman for the star-studded present again in March.

Birds Of A Feather began in 1989 on BBC1 and ran for 9 years. It was later revived in 2014 on ITV by its authentic writers and creators Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran.

The sitcom adopted the lives of two sisters – Sharon [Pauline Quicke] and Tracey [Linda]- who transfer in collectively after their husbands are jailed for armed theft.

The present additionally featured actress Lesley Joseph who performed the sisters’ man-eating neighbour Dorien Inexperienced.

Swiftly transferring on: Linda managed to brush off the awkward second, with Luisa additionally laughing about it on Free Girls

Killed off: Luisa’s EastEnders character Tina Carter (pictured) was brutally murdered by Grey Atkins in December

Linda just lately denied ever having a feud with Pauline, saying rumours of a falling out are a ‘load of previous codswallop’ and her co-star, 61, solely missed the present’s Christmas particular as she was working on different issues.

Again in February, it was reported that Pauline is now not on amicable phrases with Linda after she was concerned in a tense face-off with fellow TV star Lesley, 75, exterior TV studio bathrooms.

However talking to The Solar Paula stated: ‘Take no discover of what you have heard about me and Pauline falling out. It is a load of previous codswallop.

‘Pauline simply selected to not do Birds Of A Feather. She needs to pay attention on her appearing academy, that is that. We have recognized one another since we have been ten. We’re mates. Will Pauline return to the present? I do not know.’