Lindiwe Dlamini returns to the stage of ‘The Lion King’

“We’ll do whatever it takes to get back,” Teta said. “It’s opening night again – why wouldn’t we be here? And for the Broadway community to come and support as well.”

The musical, which opened in 1997 (and won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical), is the third-longest-running Broadway show (after “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Chicago”) and Dlamini is the only member of the original show. Artists still performing in She became a US citizen through the show (she’s from South Africa), married another cast member, and built a life here around her work; She is in ensemble, and in the opening played a hyena, a lioness, a flock of birds and a section of the savannah.

How was it to be out of the show for the first time? “It was strange,” she said. “I’ve been doing this for 24 years, and nowhere to stop! I was on the bus, going to work, when I got the call, and I had to get off at the next stop.

The closure was painful too. Her husband, daughter, son and sister all got COVID (they have recovered), and back in South Africa, a cousin and her husband died of the disease.

“I’m so worried about people back home, and I can’t go home and be with my family,” she said. “It was tough, and it was very emotional.”

And how was it to come back? “Really, really emotional,” she said. “It’s such a big part of my life.”

“The Lion King” has made 25 appearances worldwide over the years, played by approximately 110 million people; It has been performed on every continent (except Antarctica) and in nine languages ​​(English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Mandarin, Spanish and Portuguese).

All nine productions were running when the pandemic hit. With tonight’s Broadway reopening, there are now five productions of “The Lion King,” and there should be another four touring productions in New York, London, Paris, Hamburg, Tokyo and Madrid by January.