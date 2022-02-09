Lindsey Jacobellis Medals in Snowboard Cross, First USA Gold in Beijingion Gold in Beijing – Gadget Clock





You have to fall before you can get back up, and that’s what U.S. snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis did at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The 36-year-old Connecticut native had been best known for taking a massive lead into the final jump at the 2006 Turin Games and then falling and settling for silver. Sixteen years later, she rode hard all the way to the line.

Watch both of her incredible performances below:

Lindsey Jacobellis Gold Medal Run at 2022 Beijing