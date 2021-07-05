LINE 11.11.0 APK for Android – Download



LINE Messenger offers free video calling, chat communication with emoji share and is integrated on mobile and PC. Enjoy sending messages with awesome theme packs and awesome stickers with a fresh look. This messenger offers a fresh and unique communication experience compared to other similar apps.

Setup is simple on all devices. After it’s installed and launched, LINE registers you by using your phone number. Double-check that the number is correct. Then verify using a code that is sent to your mobile phone through SMS. The app asks to access your contacts, this option authorizes Line to peruse your device’s contacts and build a friend list in the app based on those contacts, showing which of your contacts are on Line.

Users can dial both individual calls or have a group video call like in Whatsapp. You can also create a chat group and chat simultaneously with up to 200 friends in a group. Also, have a unique experience of enjoying face-to-face video chats with friends as well.

Line Messenger Features

You can also create polls to finalize plans with friends in your groups. Making decisions like where to eat or where to meet by easy decision-making polls. It’s fun and different which makes Line a completely unique app.

It offers users to have easy to use social networking features. Share your pictures and messages or even locations from LINE on to your Social network timelines.

LINE introduces one of the world’s biggest Sticker Shops. Now it not only provides hundreds of amazing popular tickers free. Also adorable stickers of your favorite character from across the globe. Chose a sticker and add it to your LINE messages to liven up your chats.

Auto Sync with any device or PC. No matter where you are using LINE; be it on the mobile devices or your MAC or PC, LINE chats are always synced and up to date across all platforms.

App offers you a personalized space. In the space, you can keep your messages, photos, videos, and much more stored safely until you want them to be shared with friends.

LINE also offers paid calls to mobile devices and landline users, in addition to free user-to-user calls and text messages through the service.

Enjoy LINE’s free video and voice call services anywhere and at any time. Do not worry where you are; just enjoy the calls free of charge. The 200 individuals’ group call even internationally is free. To have more fun during these video calls, use various in-app effects and filters.

To download the app just click on the download button above. Let us know how you use the messenger in the comments section below.