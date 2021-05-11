Line Of Duty becomes the UK’s most-watched drama series of the 21st century

Line of Duty has turn out to be the UK’s most-watched drama series of the 21st century after greater than 15 million viewers tuned in for its closing episode.

The hit present, created by Jed Mercurio, noticed a report 15.24 million individuals tuning in to find the identification of the ‘fourth man,’ code-named H, on Sunday night.

The determine has eclipsed that of the quite extra healthful police drama Heartbeat, with the genteel Sixties based mostly present profitable 15.16 million viewers for a single episode in 2000, ten-years earlier than it went off air.

Line of Duty has additionally turn out to be the hottest TV drama series since March 1999, when ITV’s A Contact Of Frost drew an viewers of 15.83 million.

The present’s success has led ITV Studios to strike a deal that may see series six air in China. The drama can even launch on Britbox in North America subsequent week.

Julie Meldal-Johnsen, the government vp of international content material at ITV Studios, mentioned: ‘Line of Duty is a phenomenon and we’re delighted to have the ability to take the present to a good wider viewers because of this of these gross sales.

‘It’s nice that followers all over the place from Finland to China will have the ability to watch this thrilling season of the present. I’m certain there might be extra international locations on the horizon too, which may solely be a superb factor for audiences throughout the globe.’

In the meantime, Line of Duty followers are being provided the likelihood to purchase an AC12 HAS quantity plate for £1,200.

In line with The Solar, proprietor Kenny Connor has put the registration – which is a reference to the well-known AC-12 anti-corruption unit and the abbreviation of ‘gaffer’ Ted Hastings’ surname – up on the market.

The fourth man: Followers found Detective Ian Buckells was the elusive H on Sunday night

Elsewhere, Adrian Dunbar – who performs Hastings – is auctioning his jacket from the series to boost cash for kids’s initiatives in Kenya and Malawi.

The itemizing explains: ‘Adrian Dunbar’s official series six AC12 forged puffer jacket – what extra can we are saying? Made by Consequence City, dimension giant. Adrian has kindly donated this merchandise for public sale.

‘A certificates of authenticity might be offered to the profitable bidder.’