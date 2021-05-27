Line Of Duty star Nigel Boyle tucks into a Pakistani meal after ‘underwhelming’ series six finale

There wasn’t a burner telephone in sight on Wednesday as Line Of Duty star Nigel Boyle tucked in a Pakistani meal at his favorite Whitechapel restaurant.

The actor obtained caught into a hefty blended grill consisting of lamb chops, hen tikka and seekh kebab after calling into east London eatery Tayyabs for dinner.

Boyle – unmasked as elusive prison mastermind H throughout Line Of Duty’s sixth series – was within the temper to rejoice after cheering his beloved Aston Villa to victory within the FA Youth Cup ultimate.

The crew gained their fourth FA Youth Cup with a 2-1 victory towards Liverpool at Villa Park, and brummie Boyle admitted he was delighted with the end result as he ready to eat.

Getting caught in: There wasn’t a burner telephone in sight on Wednesday as Line Of Duty star Nigel Boyle tucked in a Pakistani meal at his favorite Whitechapel restaurant

Referencing official Villa supporters membership Punjabi Villains, he wrote: ‘Solely option to rejoice @punjabivillans is to have a blended grill @1tayyabs restaurant!’

Boyle left the nation reeling after his bumbling Line Of Duty character DCI Ian Buckells was revealed to be the elusive fourth man, generally known as ‘H’.

Nevertheless, some followers expressed disappointment on the ‘underwhelming’ ending and questioned how the seemingly hapless Buckells would have been in a position to run a ruthless crime gang.

Busted: Boyle’s DCI Ian Buckells was unmasked as elusive prison mastermind H throughout Line Of Duty’s sixth series, a lot to the frustration of many followers

Defending the present’s ending, Boyle instructed BBC Breakfast: ‘I feel there’s at all times going to be some factor of disappointment however you’ll be able to’t have each series with a large shoot-out, pressing exit required. Generally the subtler message is extra necessary.

‘I feel when folks replicate…some folks gained’t be as dissatisfied.’

The finale attracted 1.8million extra viewers than the present’s beforehand most-watched episode – which aired the week earlier than.

Success: The finale attracted 1.8million extra viewers than the present’s beforehand most-watched episode – which aired the week earlier than

Stars: (L-R) Kate Fleming (performed by Vicky McClure), DS Chris Lomax (Perry Fitzpatrick), DCI Ian Buckells (Nigel Boyle) and DCI Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald)

However whereas the large thriller of H’s identification was solved within the finale, there have been nonetheless many unanswered questions comparable to the way forward for AC-12, whether or not Superintendent Ted Hastings would face prosecution and why a smirking Buckells appeared so relaxed when he entered his jail cell.

BBC’s chief content material officer Charlotte Moore known as the drama ‘addictive occasion tv’, including: ‘Line of Duty has stored the nation guessing for the final seven weeks so it’s no shock that final night time’s jaw-dropping finale set a rankings document.

‘[creator] Jed Mercurio is a grasp of his craft and I wish to congratulate him and all the forged and crew for delivering such an unbelievable drama series. I’m wanting ahead to having a dialog with the crew about the place we go subsequent and what the way forward for the series is likely to be.’