Line Of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar cast as the lead in new ITV cop show Ridley

ITV has introduced a new detective drama, with Line Of Responsibility star Adrian Dunbar in the lead, titled Ridley.

The collection will painting a retiring Detective Inspector, Alex Ridley, performed by Adrian, who has been pushed out of the job he loves.

Adrian has acted as Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line Of Responsibility on BBC One for the previous six years, and has grow to be a favorite with TV followers over the previous decade.

Of the new show, he mentioned: ‘I do not assume I’ve ever headed right into a manufacturing with extra pleasure and enthusiasm.

‘As an actor I understand how uncommon it’s to be given such a beautiful alternative, and the mixture of Polly Hill and Chloe Tucker at ITV and Jonathan Fisher at West Street Footage means we’re in each secure and artistic palms.

‘Jonathan and I labored carefully collectively on the very profitable collection ‘Blood’, and I am assured we will convey a few of that magic to Ridley.

‘This is to getting the group collectively and creating a show that audiences can discover each entertaining and fascinating.’

The plot sees Ridley changed by his former protégée, Performing DI Carol Farman, who later enlists him as a police advisor on a fancy homicide case.

The plot sees Ridley changed by his former protégée, Performing DI Carol Farman, who later enlists him as a police advisor on a fancy homicide case.

This then takes a darkish and sudden flip, and he’s enticed out of retirement into his former function and revives his partnership with Carol.

Paul Matthew Thompson – considered one of the lead writers of ITV detective drama Vera – has written and co-created the show, alongside Jonathan, and each will act as govt producers.

Jonathan mentioned: ‘I could not be happier to be getting began on Ridley, as we proceed to construct the West Street manufacturing slate with our second fee for ITV.

‘We’re so excited to be teaming up as soon as once more with the inimitable Adrian Dunbar, bringing to life Paul Matthew Thompson’s characterful and fascinating scripts.

‘ITV has a high-quality custom of nurturing much-loved detective collection, and it is an actual privilege to be bringing Ridley to the channel.’

Paul added: ‘I’m thrilled to be working with Jonathan Fisher and West Street Footage to convey Ridley to life for ITV.

‘Equally delighted that he’ll be portrayed by the iconic Adrian Dunbar. Along with his maverick idiosyncrasies, a coronary heart on sleeve empathy and a novel method to fixing crime we hope Ridley will quickly be part of the canon of favorite TV detectives.’

The 4, two-hour episodes will start filming later this autumn.