Line2 APK 5.2.2 for Android – Download



Line2 is an app. That lets you have a second telephone number on your android device. You can send texts and make phone calls from two different phone numbers, all from a single device. To download the Join Line2 just click on the download button above. Download the app’s APK file and install it once the download finishes.

Features of Line2:

Its interface is simple and easy to use. You can make as many free calls as you want within the US and Canada. Also, get free calls and messaging between other Line2 users. Lets you keep your business and personal communications separate and eliminates the need to purchase and carry a second mobile phone. Choose a number in any city in the U.S. or Canada. Use your Line2 number across your smartphone, computers, and tablets. Share media with MMS and group messages with anyone in the U.S. and Canada. Check out another similar app as well as Pushbullet.

Invite others to download Line2 today so you can communicate with them at no additional cost and without any ads. Screen and block unwanted calls with call screening and call blocking. Among the interesting features in Line2, lets you password-protect your phone number. This way, only you can access the text messages sent and received from your virtual number.

It is a really useful app for anyone who needs a second telephone number for work purposes. With this app, you have all the benefits of using two phones, but you only have to carry one with you. Download APK and open it using your favorite File manager and install by tapping on the file name. If the installation does not start then you need to enable unknown sources from your Android settings. If you want to know more about Line2 than you may visit the official website for more information.