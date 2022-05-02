Lingerie model Arabella Del Buso entered professional boxing, She has also claimed relationship with Shane Warne

Lingerie model Arabella Del Buso is known for sharing her bold and beautiful pictures on Instagram. However, now he is ready to step into the world of professional boxing. Arabella Del Buso, star of the para-military reality training TV show SAS Australia, is training for her first professional boxing match later this month.

Arabella del Buso would have entered the world of professional boxing in the year 2021 itself, but then it could not happen due to some reasons. Then there were reports that he was refused entry into the boxing ring. However, Arabella later denied such reports. Arabella was scheduled to clash with English model Kate McLaren on December 22 last year at The Star’s ‘No Limit Event’ in Sydney.

Regarding her fight, Arabella told ‘Daily Mail Australia’, ‘I am really looking forward to it. I am training five times a week. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. This is a great opportunity for me. I have got such great support and there are so many people behind me. What could be better than having a show in my own city, Melbourne?’

Regarding not being able to fight last year, Arabella said, ‘It is far from the truth that I was fired. There weight was a problem. For a match in the ring, every woman was required to weigh a minimum of 65 kg. I was 57.8 kg and Kate 64 kg. Boxing Australia did not accept the weight difference.

Arabella, the former partner of Australian professional rugby league footballer Josh Reynolds, is also deeply involved in controversies. Arabella has been in the news for pretending to be pregnant and then having an abortion. Arabella claims that she did this because she was afraid that Josh Reynolds might break up with her. Arabella confessed to having cheated on Josh Reynolds in this way during an interrogation on the SAS Australia show in 2020.

Arabella Del Buso recently also claimed to be a close friend of the late cricketer Shane Warne. The 31-year-old Arabella, who entered the world of boxing from glamor model, told ‘Daily Mail Australia’ that she and Warne were good friends for the last six years. Before attending Warne’s funeral, Arabella Del Buso had described the leg-spinner as a ‘beautiful man’.

Arabella had revealed that the two had spent time together just a week before Shane Warne’s death. warne He died of a heart attack in Thailand on 4 March at the age of 52. Arabella had said, ‘He was my good friend. I knew him for at least 6 years. We met in the world of boxing. He was a ‘beautiful man’. Arabella said, ‘When Shane Warne came to know that I had to fight in May 2022, then he was excited about my entering the boxing ring.’