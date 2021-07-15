Lingokids 7.45.1 APK for Android – Download



Lingokids is a learning app. Where kids have the chance to learn the basics of this language. In which child will practice over 3000 new words and can learn about 60 different topics. They’ll practice the alphabet, listen to audiobooks and sing along with songs. To download the Join Lingokids just click on the download button above. Download the app’s APK file and install it once the download finishes.

Features of Lingokids:

Its interface is very simple and user-friendly. Lingokids is an educational app aimed at children between two and eight years old to learn English while having fun with games. This tool has an array of elements of all kinds that let little ones learn at the pace they need and cover as many themes as they want. Writing and grammar games aimed to teach sounds, pronunciation, phonics, and intonation of the words when talking and how to write them in English. Learn how to write and pronounce colors. Check out another app as well as Duolingo.

Vocabulary and phrases related to fruits, vegetables, utensils, and cooking verbs. The plan of study offered by Lingokids is designed by teaching experts and endorsed by Oxford University Press. You can fully rely on the learning system offered by this tool. Through simple activities and fun games, you will gradually learn to spell and pronounce, even pronouncing complete sentences and having conversations.

Parents Area:

Parents have access to progress reports, can see all the units and topics in the curriculum section, and can stay up to date on your child’s learning activity in the Timeline. You can also access Account Settings. It is a very visual app with an attractive soundtrack and very catchy music with which the little ones will discover vocabulary, spelling, and grammar. Lingokids is an excellent app. If you want to know more about Lingokids than you may visit the official website for more information.