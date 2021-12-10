Link your Aadhar Card with ITR in minutes, know the whole process

If you are a taxpayer and file income tax return, then it should be known that linking of Aadhar card is necessary before filing ITR, without this your ITR will not be complete.

According to the rules, returns cannot be filed electronically or manually without an Aadhaar number. It is necessary to provide Aadhaar number under section 139AA(1)(ii) while filing ITR. Exemption is given only in special circumstances.

How to link Aadhar card with ITR

First of all you have to go to https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/.

Login here with username and password.

Now on the home page select the “Profile Settings” option and then go to the link Aadhaar option.

Here you enter the Aadhaar details and select the “Link Now” option.

Now verify your Aadhaar details with PAN data.

Select the option ‘If you want to generate Aadhaar OTP to e-verify your return’ to verify your income tax.

A One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to your Aadhaar Card registered mobile number.

The OTP sent on the mobile number can be used to e-verify the uploaded return.

After this, you will get the message of successfully linking Aadhar with ITR. Now you can download or save the acknowledgment receipt.

