Link Your Pan Card To Aadhar Card For Making Transaction – Link your PAN card to this service soon, your transaction may hang in the balance

Link Your Pan Card To Aadhar Card For Making Transaction

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has made it mandatory to link PAN with Aadhaar and has prescribed a time-limit for the same.

New Delhi. It is mandatory for you to have PAN i.e. Permanent Account Number for any major financial transaction. Generally every person has their PAN card. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has made it mandatory to link PAN with Aadhaar and has prescribed a time-limit for the same. If you have not yet linked your PAN card with Aadhaar, then you may have to face a lot of trouble in the coming months. CBDT has extended the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar till March 31, 2019.

There may be problem in filing ITR

If you have not linked your PAN card with Aadhaar on March 31, then your PAN will be considered invalid and after that you will have to face many problems including money transactions, ITR filing. It is worth noting that earlier the last date for linking PAN-Aadhaar card was 30 June 2018, but a large number of people did not link with Aadhaar, so the date was extended.

How to link PAN card with Aadhar card?

1. Visit the Income Tax e-filing website incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

2. Now click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ in red color given on the page.

3. Register if your account is not created.

4. A new page will open as soon as you login, now select Profile Settings in the blue strip shown above.

5. The option to link Aadhar card will appear in the profile setting, select it.

6. Enter your Aadhar Number and Captcha Code in the section provided here.

7. After filling the information, click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option shown below. Your PAN-Aadhaar will be linked.

