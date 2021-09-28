Lion in toilet: Gir News: A lion that came out of a public toilet in Gir Saurashtra went viral

The forest is the home of the lion. But have you ever seen this king of the jungle follow the rules and regulations of human civilization? A video of a lion is going viral in Saurashtra area of ​​Gujarat. He is seen coming out of the toilet.The pictures and video of the lion coming out of the toilet inside the forest are said to be from Gir in Gujarat. The toilet is said to have been built in the revenue area of ​​Gir Circle. The video of the lion went viral on social media.

Viral videos on social media-

Memes have been going viral on social media since this video and picture went viral. But at the same time, people are being advised to beware of these animals. Although he did not go to the toilet with the rules.