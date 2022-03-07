Lionel Messi Admits He Was Ready to Take 50 Percent Wage Cut to Stay at Barcelona star footballer breaks down says I am not coming back this is the end at Barcelona

Lionel Messi has scaled new heights of success with Barcelona. He won many domestic and international titles. Messi is the highest goalscorer for Barcelona with 672 goals.

Barcelona and Lionel Messi left out. However, this legendary footballer was not ready to leave Barcelona. He agreed to cut up to 50 per cent of his salary to stay with the club. Legendary football player Lionel Messi admitted it all during his farewell ceremony at the Camp Nou Stadium in Madrid on 8 August.

Lionel Messi said at the farewell ceremony organized by the Barcelona club that he could not control his emotions. Before his address at the farewell program, Messi started crying emotionally. He said, ‘It is very difficult for me to leave the team after spending so many years, almost my whole life here. I was not ready for this. Messi said he was saddened to hear that the Spanish league’s financial regulations made it impossible to sign a new contract with the club.

He said, ‘I was confident that I would stay with the club, which is like my home.’ Messi has scaled new heights of success with Barcelona. He won many domestic and international titles. Messi is the highest goalscorer for Barcelona with 672 goals. He played 778 matches with the club, which is a record. He is also the top scorer in the Spanish league with 474 goals in 520 matches.

During the farewell ceremony, Messi also admitted that he was offered a 50 percent cut in his salary, but La Liga rules did not allow him to sign a new contract with Barcelona. Messi said he was sure he would stay at the club. He did everything possible to get Barcelona to sign a new contract.

Messi said in the press conference, ‘To be honest, when the election was held in March, I spoke with Joan Laporta (club president). We had dinner together. After that I was sure that I would stay in the club.

He said, ‘I had a new contract. Everyone agreed. I wanted to wait, it will be finalized when I come back from vacations. That’s exactly what Laporta explained to me, but at the last minute, it didn’t happen with La Liga.

The 34-year-old was expected to sign a new contract on Thursday after returning to Barcelona from leave. However, things did not go according to plan, as Messi had to leave the club, where he achieved a lot. Messi, reportedly one of the highest paid athletes in his time at Barcelona, ​​said he had agreed to a 50 percent pay cut.

He said, ‘I offered to reduce my salary by 50% and then I was asked nothing more. We tried our best. There were rumors that I had asked for 30% more salary, but that is all false. There are many things which are not true, but if I do not speak, others will speak for me.’ Messi, who has left a unique legacy in Barcelona, ​​is believed to be joining Paris Saint-Germain.