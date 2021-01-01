Lionel Messi Barcelona Latest News: Lionel Messi agrees to Barcelona deal, accepts pay cuts; Lionel Messi Barcelona new contract: Lionel Messi will remain in Barcelona despite salary cuts, contract extended until 2026
There has been a big update about the charismatic Argentine captain Lionel Messi joining a club. According to reports, despite the world-famous footballer’s pay-cut, he will remain at his old club, Barcelona. Messi has agreed to a contract with the club for the next 5 years. That means he will stay in Barcelona until 2026. However, the deal has not yet been announced by the club. He joined Barcelona at the age of 16.
Barcelona football club is in debt
Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish Football League La Liga, said last week that Spain’s largest football club had a debt of १ 1.118 billion. If you look at the Indian rupee, the debt is more than Rs 8,000 crore. Messi’s 2017 deal was very lucrative for the world. Under it he received 550 million euros in 5 years.
Will cost in any case
La Liga president Javier Tebas has warned Barca that he will not be allowed to sign Messi’s new contract if he is unable to cut costs to comply with the league’s financial fair play rules. Barcelona’s spending limit from the coronavirus epidemic has been raised from € 600 million to € 347 million, with further cuts expected next season.
In addition to Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depe, Eric Garcia and Emerson Royale, Barcelona will have to reduce their salary bills and move players to new deals with such Messi. However, Barcelona have refused to dismiss Griezmann (a deal worth 120 million euros in 2019) despite difficulties.
Lionel Messi Barcelona new deal: Lionel Messi will stay in Barcelona despite salary cuts, contract extended to 2026 – report
#Lionel #Messi #Barcelona #Latest #News #Lionel #Messi #agrees #Barcelona #deal #accepts #pay #cuts #Lionel #Messi #Barcelona #contract #Lionel #Messi #remain #Barcelona #salary #cuts #contract #extended
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.