Lionel Messi did the biggest deal in the history of sports, had a contract of Rs 4900 crore with Barcelona: Report

Lionel Messi signed a deal with Barcelona for 555 million euros (about $ 670 million or more than Rs 4911 crore) in the year 2017. This is the biggest deal in sports history so far. A Spanish newspaper ‘El Mando’ has disclosed this in its report.

The Spanish daily said it had documents that Messi signed with Barcelona in 2017. This includes fixed salaries and variable payments, which can reach €1.38 million per season. The report said that 33-year-old Lionel Messi has already secured 51 million euros of the total contract. There are still 5 months left for his contract to expire. Messi’s contract with the Barcelona club is to expire in June 2021. After this he is believed to be leaving the club.

According to the newspaper, Argentina and Barcelona star striker Lionel Messi received a bonus of about 11,52,25,000 euros (about Rs 1019 crore) for renewing the contract. Also, he received a bonus of 7,79,29,955 Euro (about Rs 689 crore) for showing loyalty to the club.

The newspaper said it was the most expensive contract in sports history with a player. Messi has to pay almost half of this amount in taxes in Spain. The newspaper has also reported how beneficial the association of Lionel Messi has been for Barcelona. Under him, the club has won more than 30 titles.

Lionel Messi made his debut for Barcelona on 16 October 2004 at the age of 18. He has so far led the team to 34 titles including 10 La Liga and 4 UEFA Champions League titles. Lionel Messi has won 6 FIFA Ballon d’Or trophies in his career. After this, Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus has won this title 5 times.