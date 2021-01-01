lionel messi fan video: Lionel Messi surprised his 100-year-old superfan Hernan with a special video message; Messi Surprise Fan: Lionel Messi Surprised, 100-Year-Old Superfan’s Tears Drop

Argentina’s star footballer Lionel Messi has sent a video message to his 100-year-old fan Don Hernan after winning the Copa America. Argentina beat Brazil in the final to win the Copa Amrica. Messi has now congratulated the 100-year-old viral tic-tac-toe star via video message who are his huge fans.

Hernan has been following Messi since the beginning of his career. He has written down every goal Messi has scored by hand in his notebook. At the same time, he reminds his grandson Julian Mastrangel that if he misses a match, Julian should make sure that none of Messi’s goals are recorded in the notebook.



Messi sent a video message, ‘Hernan, your story reached me. It’s fun for me that you scored my goals. I want to hug you for this and thank you for what you are doing. ‘

Hernan’s eyes filled with tears after watching the video and he said, ‘I always follow you and will continue to do so until the end. I am standing behind you. Messi won the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament at the Copa America.

