lionel messi fan video: Lionel Messi surprised his 100-year-old superfan Hernan with a special video message; Messi Surprise Fan: Lionel Messi Surprised, 100-Year-Old Superfan’s Tears Drop

Lionel Messi surprised his 100-year-old superfan Hernan with a special video message
Argentina’s star footballer Lionel Messi has sent a video message to his 100-year-old fan Don Hernan after winning the Copa America. Argentina beat Brazil in the final to win the Copa Amrica. Messi has now congratulated the 100-year-old viral tic-tac-toe star via video message who are his huge fans.
Messi sent a video message, ‘Hernan, your story reached me. It’s fun for me that you scored my goals. I want to hug you for this and thank you for what you are doing. ‘
Hernan’s eyes filled with tears after watching the video and he said, ‘I always follow you and will continue to do so until the end. I am standing behind you. Messi won the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament at the Copa America.
