Lionel Messi fined 54000 for paying ‘tribute’ to Diego Maradona, Real Madrid lost 10 crores from Corona

Lionel Messi, who took off his jersey to pay tribute to Diego Maradona, has been fined 600 euros (about $720 or about 54 thousand rupees). The Spanish Football Federation’s competition committee imposed the penalty after Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Osasuna in the Spanish league on Sunday. Meanwhile, Real Madrid Football Club has reported that it has suffered a loss of 100 million euros (about $ 120 million or about Rs 740 crore) due to the coronavirus (Kovid-19) epidemic.

Argentine star Messi took off Barcelona’s jersey after scoring and wore the jersey of Maradona’s old club Newell’s Old Boys. After this, raising both hands in the sky and kissing. After the match, Messi posted a picture of Maradona with this picture and wrote, ‘Farewell, Diego.’ Maradona died last week of a heart attack. The federation has also fined Barcelona 180 euros. Messi also had to see the yellow card for this. It is believed that Messi and his club Barcelona can appeal against this decision.

On the other hand, Real Madrid reported that its income declined by 13 percent in the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. His total profit was $ 375000. The club said that it has set a budget of $ 74 million for the year 2020-21. This amount is $360 million less than last season’s budget. The club’s football and basketball players and coaches have voluntarily cut their salaries by ten percent this year.