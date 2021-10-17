Lionel Messi got angry on fake news, said – not a single penny was given for Ronaldinho’s bail

Argentine star footballer Lionel Messi has claimed that the news of him leaving Barcelona is false and fake. Messi also denied reports that he had paid bail to free his former Barcelona teammate and Brazil World Cup-winning footballer Ronaldinho from a Paraguay prison. Messi has also expressed his displeasure in his story posted on Instagram.

He has termed the news of joining the Inter Milan club going on social media as a rumour. He has also denied the news of his moving to the old Argentine club Newell’s Old Boys. Let us tell you that the football club of Spain plays for Barcelona. Ronaldinho was jailed in Paraguay for possessing a fake passport. He was recently released from jail on a bail of around Rs 12 crore. He is now under house arrest in a hotel in Asuncion, the capital of Paraguay.

Messi wrote in his story posted on Instagram, ‘What has been said in the media reports a few days ago about Newell’s Old Boys is all wrong. Thank God that no human being has believed these rumours. According to reports, Messi had given money only for Ronaldinho’s bail. Messi shared a photo on Instagram Story. In this, it was written in the first point that Inter Milan will join. In the second point, there was talk of paying money for Ronaldinho’s bail. Messi wrote ‘Lie No. 1 and Lie No-2’ on these two in red ink. He said that all these are false news.

Recently, Brazilian star footballer Kaka said during a chat on Instagram, ‘I have played with Cristiano Ronaldo. They’re really great, but I’d love to pick up Macy’s. Messi is genius and pure talent. They play wonderful games.’ He said, ‘Cristiano Ronaldo is a machine. They are strong, powerful and quite fast. They are mentally strong too. They always want to play and win. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will remain in the top-5. We are very fortunate to see both of them playing.