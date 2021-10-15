Lionel Messi sets record after falling behind in Ballon d’Or race, becomes second active footballer to score 700 goals

Barcelona have 70 points in the La Liga table after Lionel Messi’s goal. He needs only one point to reach the top. Atletico Madrid are at number three with 59 points.

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has achieved the feat of scoring 700 goals in his career. It will be a matter of relief for this Argentine star footballer going through a bad phase of his career. Actually, Messi’s relationship with Barcelona assistant coach Eder Sarabia is going bad. Fans have also lowered his rating.

Messi has fallen behind his biggest rival Cristiano Ronaldo due to low ratings in the FIFA Ballon d’Or awards rankings released by football website Goal.com. This time Robert Lewandowski is considered to be the biggest contender for the Ballon d’Or. Ronaldo is second and Messi is at number four. Kevin De Bruyne is at number three.

Messi not only achieved the feat of scoring 700 goals against Atletico Madrid in the match played at Camp Now on Tuesday night, but also avoided the defeat of his team. Messi is the second active footballer to have scored 700 or more goals in his career. Messi scored in the 50th minute of the match. With this the match was drawn 2-2.

Lionel Messi scored the 700th goal of his professional career by converting a penalty, said a statement issued by Barcelona. Messi has scored 630 goals for Barcelona so far. At the same time, he has scored 70 goals for Argentina. This includes official and friendly matches played for Argentina. If his goals in the friendly match played for Barcelona are added, then this number becomes 735. Cristiano Ronaldo is at number one in this case. Ronaldo has scored a total of 746 goals in friendly matches he has played for Portugal, his clubs and both.



Messi also scored his goal for Barcelona at Camp Nou about 15 years ago today. Messi scored his first goal for Barcelona on 1 May 2005 against Albacete at Camp Nou. Barcelona have 70 points in La Liga’s points table after Messi’s goal. He needs only one point to reach the top. Atletico Madrid are at number three with 59 points.