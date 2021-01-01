Lionel Messi signs PSG deal: Lionel Messi signs Paris Saint-Germain deal for transfer to French soccer club; Will Messi and Neymar’s superhit duo reappear? Leo can join PSG
There is big news for football fans. If reports are to be believed, the superhit duo of Argentina captain Lionel Messi and his old Barcelona club partner Brazil’s Neymar could once again appear on the field together. Indeed, Lionel Messi has signed a transfer deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a French soccer club.
The six-time Ballon d’Or winner bid farewell to his childhood team on Sunday. The club has said it can no longer afford to keep him. The club blamed La Liga rules for not signing the deal.
The PSG frontline is already fierce, with Messi’s former Barcelona team-mate Neymar and France’s young striker Kylian Mbappe being the two best strikers on the team.
The arrival of Messi, Barcelona’s all-time record scorer with 682 points in 17 years, will boost the club’s ambition to win its first Champions League. Messi arrives with 245 million followers on Instagram and Barcelona’s most admired player ever. There is also big news for France’s League 1, which is embroiled in a TV rights crisis.
