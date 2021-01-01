Lionel Messi signs PSG deal: Lionel Messi signs Paris Saint-Germain deal for transfer to French soccer club; Will Messi and Neymar’s superhit duo reappear? Leo can join PSG

There is big news for football fans. If reports are to be believed, the superhit duo of Argentina captain Lionel Messi and his old Barcelona club partner Brazil’s Neymar could once again appear on the field together. Indeed, Lionel Messi has signed a transfer deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a French soccer club.

The sports paper L’Equipe says on its website – it will arrive in Paris in the next few hours. The 34-year-old, who has scored a record number of goals for both Argentina and Barcelona, ​​is one of the greatest players ever. According to media reports, his post-tax contract with PSG is worth $ 35 million per year and is expected to increase by one year.



Barcelona was playing without Messi, Juventus was in front, find out how the result was

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner bid farewell to his childhood team on Sunday. The club has said it can no longer afford to keep him. The club blamed La Liga rules for not signing the deal.

The PSG frontline is already fierce, with Messi’s former Barcelona team-mate Neymar and France’s young striker Kylian Mbappe being the two best strikers on the team.

Lionel Messi breaks down: Lionel Messi, who left Barcelona with wet eyes, cried and said – he was not ready to leave the club …

The arrival of Messi, Barcelona’s all-time record scorer with 682 points in 17 years, will boost the club’s ambition to win its first Champions League. Messi arrives with 245 million followers on Instagram and Barcelona’s most admired player ever. There is also big news for France’s League 1, which is embroiled in a TV rights crisis.

Messi Surprised Fan: Lionel Messi Surprises 100-Year-Old Superfan with Tears in His Eyes

