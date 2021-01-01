Lionel Messi signs with PSG: Lionel Messi signs with France to join PSG; Lionel Messi arrives at PSG to join old teammate Neymar’s team, fans go crazy to catch a glimpse
One of the world’s greatest footballers, Lionel Messi arrived here on Tuesday to join French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a two-year contract. Many videos are going viral on social media, with fans going crazy to get a glimpse of it. The club, on the other hand, has posted a video teaser with the words ‘New Diamond in Paris’. At PSG, Messi will play alongside his old teammate Neymar.
Messi, who joined Barcelona’s youth academy at the age of 13, signed his contract on June 30 this year. It is said that the financial situation of Barcelona and the rules of La Liga forced Messi to separate. Messi always wanted to be with Barcelona and for that he was ready for a 50 per cent pay cut, but even then the club could not keep him with him.
French media reports say Messi could make his debut at the club’s home ground on Saturday if all contract formalities are completed quickly. According to Sky Sports, Messi had two more options after leaving Barcelona last week, but opted to join PSG given his ability to compete for major trophies, including the Champions League.
This is considered an important factor in his decision to move to France. Messi is believed to be looking forward to reuniting with his old friend Neymar, with whom he won two La Liga, three Copa del Rey and Champions League titles while in Barcelona. Asked at a news conference last weekend about moving to PSG, Messi said – this is likely to reach heights.
(With IANS input)
