Lionel Messi signs with PSG: Lionel Messi signs with France to join PSG; Lionel Messi arrives at PSG to join old teammate Neymar’s team, fans go crazy to catch a glimpse

One of the world’s greatest footballers, Lionel Messi arrived here on Tuesday to join French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a two-year contract. Many videos are going viral on social media, with fans going crazy to get a glimpse of it. The club, on the other hand, has posted a video teaser with the words ‘New Diamond in Paris’. At PSG, Messi will play alongside his old teammate Neymar.

Argentine footballer Messi, who ended a 21-year stay in Barcelona and recently won the Copa Amसाठीrica for Argentina, arrived in Paris on Tuesday and signed a new contract with the new club. According to media reports, his post-tax contract with PSG is worth 35 35 million annually which is expected to increase by one year.



Messi, who joined Barcelona’s youth academy at the age of 13, signed his contract on June 30 this year. It is said that the financial situation of Barcelona and the rules of La Liga forced Messi to separate. Messi always wanted to be with Barcelona and for that he was ready for a 50 per cent pay cut, but even then the club could not keep him with him.

Move Lionel Messi to PSG: Will Messi and Neymar’s superhit duo reappear on the field? Leo can join PSG

French media reports say Messi could make his debut at the club’s home ground on Saturday if all contract formalities are completed quickly. According to Sky Sports, Messi had two more options after leaving Barcelona last week, but opted to join PSG given his ability to compete for major trophies, including the Champions League.

Lionel Messi breaks down: Lionel Messi, who left Barcelona with wet eyes, cried and said – he was not ready to leave the club …

This is considered an important factor in his decision to move to France. Messi is believed to be looking forward to reuniting with his old friend Neymar, with whom he won two La Liga, three Copa del Rey and Champions League titles while in Barcelona. Asked at a news conference last weekend about moving to PSG, Messi said – this is likely to reach heights.

(With IANS input)

